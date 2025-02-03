“I was surprised. I did not realize that foster children were a readily available source of clinical trial participants. I don't feel that foster children should not be given this opportunity to be involved in research, but I do feel strongly that federal rules regarding the use of foster children ought to be followed closely.” - Dr Fishbein

While working at the NIAID, Fauci and his Big Pharma partners surgically implanted feeding tubes into children’s bellies to force obedience when they didn’t want to take toxic AIDS drugs offered to them by scientists working under Fauci’s orders.

How can this man go free?

Fauci’s Evil Deeds Beyond Covid

You thought COVID experiments were bad? Fauci put tubes in children’s stomachs to administer AZT drugs because they wouldn’t take them due to their side effects, and were non-compliant.

He’s reportedly been conducting sick experiments like this with taxpayer funds since 1984, through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Specifically, under Fauci’s leadership, NIAID used foster kids from institutions like the Incarnation Children’s Center in New York as well as other foster homes in Illinois and other states as his guinea pigs. They had no proper legal guardians to stand up for them. He potentially preyed on innocent children who were lost in a system of government to test antiretroviral drugs, some of which were found to have severe side effects, including organ failure, bone loss, and death.

A 2004 Associated Press (AP) investigation revealed that dozens of children died due to Fauci’s experimentation. Another 2009 Vera Institute of Justice Report revealed that though some drug trials followed federal guidelines, these children were still put in danger with no one looking out for their best interests.

Knowing what we do about Fauci’s track record with COVID, and his blatant lies about gain-of-function research being conducted in Wuhan, made-up social distancing rules, and absolute bunk “science” telling us the vaccines didn’t stop the spread, it’s alarming that he was trusted to do anything with foster children at all.

Two experts who’ve studied AIDS, Dr. Jonathan Fishbein of the National Institutes of Health and Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Mark Kline, both say that what Fauci did with these drug trials is suspect.

Dr. Fishbein said in an NPR interview, “I was surprised. I did not realize that foster children were a readily available source of clinical trial participants. I don't feel that foster children should not be given this opportunity to be involved in research, but I do feel strongly that federal rules regarding the use of foster children ought to be followed closely.”