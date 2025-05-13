At the height of COVID, life got considerably worse for everyday folks across the country. That wasn’t because of the virus, but due to the government’s tyrannical actions in the name of virus mitigation.

At the epicenter of it all was none other than Anthony Fauci. The so called physician made all sorts of recommendations and claims that were rooted in nothing concrete. Despite posing as the arbiter of science, Fauci repeatedly made things up as he went along.

Mask mandates and COVID vaccination requirements are at the top of the list. Years after the fact, the physician admitted that he wasn’t truthful about everything. Then, video footage emerged of Fauci confessing that face masks aren’t effective tools against virus transmission.

Lying to Americans is just a fraction of this physician’s transactions; he didn’t just mislead the country about COVID, but Fauci also got significantly richer in the process.

The Fix Was Always In

From 2019 to 2023, Fauci saw his net worth go from a little over $7 million to a staggering $15 million. This happened during the same time he was not just collecting federal checks, but also getting magazine covers and high praise from the mainstream media.

Who knows what other deals he was cutting behind the scenes?

According to findings from watchdog group Open the Books, Fauci made bank as everyday Americans suffered. While people lost their jobs and businesses, the physician was seeing his monetary assets increase exponentially.

All the while, people were rightfully able to see that something wasn’t right about Fauci. He was less than forthcoming, cagey when challenging, and obsessed with bolstering his media image.

Even more sinister was Fauci’s lack of concern for the consequences following his recommendations. He showed zero concern for economic impacts or the massive hits taken to education and mental health.

Fauci almost only frequented media outlets that were favorable to him. At the same time, the mainstream press avoided drawing any attention to very valid criticisms of Fauci.