Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
26m

I wish you every beat of luck and hope the creep will pay

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JoeMichel's avatar
JoeMichel
18m

Heartfelt thanks Rand Paul for taking to task this Despot who tragically ruined many lives and our country. I hope you can make him account for the disaster he created and oversaw.

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