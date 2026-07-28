Anthony Fauci spent years avoiding a direct, public reckoning with Rand Paul. On July 29, that ends.

Become a paid subscriber for the full archive and early releases.

Get 29% off forever

Fauci is set to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Paul, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. This isn’t a courtesy visit. Fauci initially agreed to appear voluntarily, then backed out. Paul responded by issuing his committee’s first subpoena under his chairmanship, compelling testimony Fauci clearly would have preferred to avoid.

Paul hasn’t been quiet about what he intends to do with the opportunity. “Anthony Fauci has obfuscated his role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab,” he wrote. “My years-long investigation has uncovered how he manipulated his intelligence community connections to alter the narrative on COVID’s origins. On July 29, 2026, we will confront him with the truth.”

Why did it take a subpoena, rather than a simple invitation, to get one of the most consequential public health officials in modern American history back in front of the people he answered to?

Gain-of-Function Funding Sits at the Center of This

The core of Paul’s investigation goes back to research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funded in part through grants tied to the National Institutes of Health during Fauci’s tenure. Paul has argued for years that this funding supported exactly the kind of research now widely referred to as gain-of-function, experiments designed to make viruses more transmissible or more lethal, regardless of what label appeared on the original grant paperwork.

Paul has been blunt about what he believes the documents show. “Making a virus more transmissible and more lethal to humans is gain-of-function research, whatever label they slap on the grant paperwork,” he wrote, adding that Fauci “knew what he funded” and “lied to Congress” about it.

That’s the allegation driving this entire hearing, and it’s not new. What’s changed is that Paul’s committee now has subpoena power, a formal reading room of declassified documents, and a date on the calendar Fauci can no longer dodge.

Deleted Emails and Missing Records

Beyond the funding question, Paul has raised a second, equally serious concern that’s been building for months: what happened to the records.

Paul stated directly that his committee has “painstakingly combed through millions of documents related to the government’s response to COVID,” and that the investigation “reveals that Anthony Fauci destroyed government records and recommended that other members of government delete emails.” That’s not a vague insinuation. It’s a specific accusation about the deliberate destruction of records tied to a pandemic that killed more than 1.2 million Americans.

Paul has also accused Fauci and his allies of privately entertaining the lab leak theory while publicly dismissing it as implausible, going so far as to suggest they worked to discredit anyone who raised the possibility in public. If true, that’s not a disagreement over scientific uncertainty. That’s a coordinated effort to control the narrative while hiding what officials actually believed behind closed doors.

A Reckoning Years in the Making

Paul has clashed with Fauci publicly for years, and any potential perjury Paul has long alleged in earlier testimony was preemptively shielded by a pardon issued under the Biden administration. That pardon doesn’t stop this hearing from happening, and it doesn’t answer the underlying questions Paul has spent years trying to force into the open.

The stakes here go well beyond one senator’s grievance with one official. Millions of Americans lost loved ones, lost years of normal life, and lost trust in public health institutions during a pandemic whose origins remain formally disputed to this day. Whether gain-of-function research funded in part by American taxpayers actually caused it is a question that deserves a real answer, not another round of evasion.

On July 29, Fauci won’t have the option of declining the invitation this time.

Get 29% off forever