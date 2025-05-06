Get 50% off for 1 year

For far too long, physician Anthony Fauci has been let off the hook.

He’s consistently evaded consequences for lying about mask mandates, COVID vaccine effectiveness, the lab leak theory, and gain of function research. Fauci made things up as he went along, while shaming and gaslighting Americans who dared to question him.

In the process, Fauci managed to double his net worth to a sum of $15 million, just from 2019 to 2023 alone. He was given magazine photoshoots, flattering coverage from the mainstream media, and the full backing of the deep state.

Because of all this, Fauci grew to believe he was above the law. He showed no regard for the consequences of what he recommended. As mental health worsened, schools closed, and kids fell behind developmentally, Fauci shrugged and looked the other way.

Without exaggeration, Fauci is one of the most dangerous individuals to ever have power in this country. Now, he could be facing perjury charges, due to a key investigation.

This Investigation Has Been a Long Time Coming

Since being confirmed, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has moved to ascertain everything that happened during COVID.

To find out this information, she’s put together a team to review the origins of the virus. So far, we already know that Fauci lied about these origins. He claimed to the public that COVID transmitted from animals to humans.

Yet behind the scenes, Fauci admitted to other officials that there was merit to the lab leak theory. When testifying before Congress about COVID, its risk, and its origins, Fauci repeatedly lied through his teeth.

These lies under oath are what could land him in trouble with the law. They would more than warrant perjury (other criminal) charges. Right now, we’ll have to see where Gabbard’s investigation leads and what all it turns up.

Fauci was given full rein when COVID turned up in America. He did much more than simply lie while speaking to congressional members.

Is This Why Biden Pardoned Fauci?