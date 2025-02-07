Fauci Personally Involved in Animal Experimentation, per Congressional Witness
Half a TRILLION dollars potentially spent on animal testing
JUST IN: Congressional witness tells Lauren Boebert that Dr. Fauci was personally involved in cruel animal experiments.
It's time for Fauci to be prosecuted.
“$241 MILLION spent on Transgender Animal Studies…” -Rep. Eli Crane.
ARREST Dr. Fauci.
Even though he received a pardon, there are others outside of the federal government who could prosecute or sue.
The main problem here is that Congress does not report (via media) the project name, what it does, why, progress, results. Our so called scientists have settled in sick ways of testing to achieve horrific results. Really, transgender studies on animals. Once again those that mess with God’s design will pay a horrible price, if not in this world in the next. Eternity in hell is a heavy price to pay for cruel, needless testing on any of God’s creatures. Remember these so called scientists also took children that were discarded by society and used them as unknowing Guinea pigs. They must answer for this. More importantly CONGRESS must never approve federal funds for a laundry list of testing. 🙏✝️🇺🇸
I’d like to think that Trump has a plan for bringing Fauci to justice for his crimes against humanity, pardon or no.