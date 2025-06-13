Kash Patel told Joe Rogan in a recent interview that the FBI has seized Fauci’s devices. According to Patel, they have Fauci’s COVID-era devices, and they are combing through them. While this might add more evidence to the mounting pile that’s already been found through Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) that showed some of Fauci’s email conversations with people like Peter Daszak of Eco Health Alliance, as well as proof that Fauci circumvented the vaccine safety committee to have COVID vaccines and gain-of-function research fast-tracked in Wuhan, as reported by Rand Paul.

Paul says, “I’m 100 percent certain Fauci lied to us.” While the FBI can add to the case, there is already plenty of evidence to put Fauci and his wife in prison for an eternity. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, was fired from the NIH by the Trump administration, and RFK Jr. just fired all the vaccine advisors for the Department of Health Services (HHS).

Christine Grady wrote a book praising Fauci while she worked for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hiding their 10-year marriage so that she could sell books touting the man who brought us biological warfare in the form of mRNA, turbo-cancer-forming Covid vaccines. Grady also told nurses that they would have to choose between getting the vaccine and keeping their jobs during the so-called pandemic.

His wife was the head of “ethics” at the NIH. If nothing else is criminal, appointing his own wife to an ethics committee advising on COVID and other diseases with an obvious conflict of interest is truly reprehensible. But that’s not all Fauci did.

There’s Already a Mountain of Evidence to Convict Fauci

RFK Jr. removed all COVID vaccines from the CDC’s recommended schedule, but that still doesn’t absolve Fauci and his colleagues for their heinous act of war against the American people, funded with their own tax dollars.

Here’s the undeniable evidence we already have, which Patel’s FBI can corroborate with phone records: