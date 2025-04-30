Get 50% off for 1 year

If there’s one thing we’ve all learned about big pharma over the years, it’s that under no circumstances can they be trusted. Agencies like the CDC, FDA, and others have consistently sold out the best interests of Americans, all to make a quick buck.

There’s no better example of this than the COVID vaccine mandates we all saw years ago. Everyday folks were pressured, bullied, and outright threatened into receiving these poisonous jabs. Parents heard that their kids would be denied access to schools unless they produced COVID vaccine passports.

All of this happened just for the shots to be ineffective. For all of the government and big pharma’s bullying, they couldn’t even produce a vaccine that lived up to the hype.

The COVID jab never once prevented people from coming down with the virus, nor did it stop the spread. It didn’t take long for Americans to stand up and collectively fight for our right to informed consent.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that big pharma is giving up on its efforts to control Americans and make big money in the process.

If anything, they’re trying to recreate the mayhem they caused with COVID, only this time with the bird flu vaccine.

Do Not Get This Shot Under Any Circumstances