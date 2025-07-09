Limited time deal for 62% off!

Despite the mainstream media’s best efforts to cover this up, the risks associated with mRNA vaccines are very much evident. Heart inflammation, anaphylactic shock, and adverse injection site reactions tend to follow in the aftermath of this vaccine.

Deaths stemming from these shots aren’t uncommon either. In most cases, fatalities after mRNA vaccination happen when people experience blood clots or heart inflammation. Now, big pharma will tell you these adverse reactions are “rare.”

They’ll also claim the benefits of receiving these shots outweigh the risks, but that’s easy for them to say. Right now, pharmaceutical companies have absolutely no legal liability for any damage caused by their vaccines.

However, for people who’ve died or suffered serious health complications, the risks very much outweigh any supposed benefits. Because of this, there’ve been calls for all mRNA vaccines to come with a black box warning. This would essentially alert the public that taking this shot means accepting risks of severe injury and/or death.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is doing everything possible to prevent mRNA vaccines from receiving a black box label.

Big Pharma Doesn’t Want to Own Up to This Reality

