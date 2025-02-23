The feds are drunk on spending taxpayer money. While the big rats gobble down big chunks of cash, the hard Left nibbles away at government funding like mice nibbling away at a hunk of hard cheese.

The newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy is busy setting traps to rid out the vermin, but will the government rodents take the bait?

DOGE posted some of the hard-Left’s waste on X:

In 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) spent: -$759 Million on Workforce Diversity and Outreach -$611,203 “Evaluating Microaggressions among Latinx Individuals with Obesity” -$87,944 on the “Role of the estrous cycle and nucleus accumbens signaling on incubation of oxycodone craving in female rats”

“Workforce Diversity and Outreach” can be translated into “No Straight White Males” or “Mediocrity Over Excellence.” Studying rats hooked on oxycodone might be used to help people addicted to opioids. It could also mean scientists are busy trying to determine that if more women are hooked on opioids, it might help with involuntarily population control.

“Evaluating Microaggressions among Latinx Individuals with Obesity” is a bit more difficult to fathom. Could there be any reason—even if it was dreamed up by the most twisted of the Leftists who think they can miraculously create reality in their own likeness–to study confused, grossly overweight Hispanics stumbling through a thick mental fog of not knowing if they are a Latino or a Latina?

Sen. Rand Paul has a clue. Maybe it's all just a really bad–and costly–joke. “More ridiculous waste worth highlighting this Festivus,” Paul posted on X. “I wonder if ‘Hola Gordo!’ is a microaggression or a MACROaggression?”