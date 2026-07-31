Watch the video above for the exchange that started this entire chain reaction.

Florida didn’t wait long after Fauci’s hearing collapsed into silence. Within hours, the state’s Attorney General had a new investigation on the table.

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James Uthmeier didn’t mince words announcing it. “Fauci’s lack of candor to Congress is unbelievable,” he posted. “My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID.” The trigger was impossible to miss. Fauci had just invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times before Rand Paul’s Senate committee, refusing to answer even the most basic questions about his role in the pandemic response.

Why does it take 111 refusals to answer a single question before state officials finally step in?

Rand Paul Set the Legal Foundation for This

Paul didn’t stop at running the hearing. He laid out the exact argument Florida is now building on. Fauci received a sweeping preemptive pardon from Joe Biden before leaving office, covering federal offenses. Paul argued that pardon should have eliminated any legitimate basis for pleading the Fifth in the first place. “We believe that with his immunity from criminal liability, that he didn’t need to hide behind the Fifth Amendment,” Paul said, “and that maybe the Fifth Amendment doesn’t attach when you have a pardon in place.”

Paul wasn’t finished with Fauci once the hearing ended either. He announced his committee will hold a vote next week on a contempt resolution, a move that would send the matter to the full Senate.

Fauci’s response to all of this wasn’t exactly conciliatory. He accused Paul of an “obvious obsession” with his “prosecution,” a line that did little to slow the momentum building against him in the days since.

Florida’s Attorney General Picked Up Exactly Where Paul Left Off

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Governor Ron DeSantis moved fast to connect the dots publicly. As a former federal prosecutor, he laid out the legal path in plain terms. “It would require either a state AG or local state attorney to bring a case, which would need to establish violations of state law as well as personal jurisdiction over the defendant,” DeSantis wrote. That’s the mechanism Paul’s federal pardon argument doesn’t reach. A presidential pardon covers federal crimes. It has never covered state charges.

This isn’t a brand new idea DeSantis dreamed up overnight either. He’d floated it months earlier at a Yale Federalist Society appearance, calling Fauci the “chief henchman” of the pandemic response and predicting Biden’s pardon could end up “boomeranging against” him. Attorney Greg Glaser backed up the legal theory at the time, pointing to the principle of dual sovereignty and the Tenth Amendment as the foundation for state authority independent of any federal pardon.

Florida isn’t operating alone on this either. A coalition of seventeen state attorneys general, led by South Carolina’s Alan Wilson, has been quietly building its own case against Fauci since last year, requesting that Congress share relevant findings that could support state-level charges.

Congress Joined the Push Almost Immediately

Representative Anna Paulina Luna didn’t wait for legal analysts to weigh in before calling for action. “I am calling on the great Attorneys General and Governors of FL, TX, WV, and AR to bring charges against Fauci,” she wrote, adding pointedly that the pardon “does not hold against state prosecution and civil lawsuits.”

Senator Ted Cruz went even further in comments to Fox News Digital, calling Fauci “the most damaging bureaucrat in the history of America” and saying flatly he “should go to jail.”

Not every legal observer thinks the case is as airtight as Republicans are framing it. Some analysts have raised real questions about whether Fauci’s Fifth Amendment invocation was actually improper given the scope of his pardon, a legal question Paul himself acknowledged will likely need to be settled by attorneys rather than senators.

What started as a Senate hearing built entirely on Rand Paul’s years of investigation has, within days, turned into a genuine multi-state legal effort. Watch the video above to see exactly how that first confrontation unfolded, and how quickly it turned into something much bigger than a single afternoon of Senate questioning.

Info below from one of RPR’s older articles

Remember when Rand Paul was on Tucker Carlson and they agreed that COVID was the greatest crime ever committed and that Fauci belonged behind bars? Millions have already died from this obvious bioweapon, but Fauci and his criminal cohorts likely won’t get away with it while enjoying government pensions, riding into the sunset, leaving a wake of destruction behind them. U.S. District Attorneys and U.S. Sheriffs will charge Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and many others for racketeering, collusion to create the Wuhan virus, and premeditated murder with the use of Remdesivir and Covid Vaccines.

A Felony Was Committed By Granting Emergency Use of Covid Vaccines

Big Pharma’s biggest companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Gilead Sciences were given protection from lawsuits as they were granted “emergency status” by the NIH and US FDA not only to create, but disseminate vaccines with warp speed. They even promoted this status in their own press releases. Pfizer, for example, issued this press release: “Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Single-Dose mRNA-Based Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 and Influenza”

Moderna advanced “late-stage” vaccine “science” within this emergency status declaration while taking only two days to cobble together a vaccine that went through zero testing or normal scientific protocols. In a New York Times article, representatives from Moderna said, “This is not a complicated virus.”

And here’s what Gilead Science had to say about developing a “cure” for COVID under the same emergency pretense:

“When the COVID-19 outbreak began to emerge – well before it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization – Gilead’s scientists took note. We asked how, given our decades of antiviral experience, we could help. We began to examine the potential of our then-investigational antiviral Veklury (remdesivir), which had shown potential utility against other coronaviruses in laboratory and preclinical experiments.”

There’s just one big problem with all of this. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and other government agencies who lied to the public are only shielded from litigation if there were no felonies committed in creating these Frankenstein “medicines.” There were copious lies to Congress. The vaccines were premeditated, with the vaccines planned before the pandemic was even announced. They were developed years in advance by Fauci and the National Institute of Health’s authorization and even funding of the Wuhan lab with collaboration from Peter Daszak’s fraudulent company, EcoHealth, along with racketeering so that Big Pharma could rake in billions, while Fauci and his buddies received massive kickbacks. These things are all very much felony crimes.

EcoHealth received over $61 million in government funding. Pfizer has made at least $50 billion just from COVID vaccine sales, accounting for more than half of the company’s entire revenue. Moderna made over $32 billion in the first 18 months after releasing their COVID vaccine.

Fauci and His Fools Think They’re Immune to the Law

Fauci, Daszak, Baric and others who all turned on one another before Congress, all thought they could get away with murder - quite literally. They cannot act with impunity. The U.S. Sheriffs and District Attorneys are compiling evidence that prove these men, and other government agencies acted with premeditated malice with the intent of making billions by forcing the people of this nation into fear so that they would think taking the COVID vaccine was a life and death choice.

What has come to be common knowledge is that the vaccines themselves have caused more deaths than COVID ever could, even though Fauci was illegally trying to create a gain-of-function vaccine in Wuhan with Peter Daszak and U.S. taxpayer money. Gain-of-function vaccines are those created with the specific intent of making them deadly and more pathogenic (ease to spread). Fauci lied about gain-of-function research but we know he was conducting it in his labs, which is a smoking gun proving that they were trying to create a pandemic for which Pfizer, Moderna, and others could profit.

Fauci Should Rot in Jail with His Friends

Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., PhD, and epidemiologist who testified in U.S. Senate has made clear, the vaccine is killing people. People in lab coats are murdering people. McCullough explains that the vaccines meet all the criteria for the Bradford Hill tenants of causality for a medical product causing death.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had over 16,000 reports of death caused by COVID vaccines within days of the vaccines being administered, and they said nothing. They knew the vaccines were murderous. They told parents to give the vaccine to their children. They told pregnant women COVID vaccines were safe to take. The CDC pushed the vaccine on the public, while getting a large portion of their funding from the very pharmaceutical companies who stood to profit the most from selling them.

Fauci and his friends at Pfizer, Moderna, Gilead, the CDC, the FDA, and more should rot in jail for the genocide they’ve caused. And they shall not go without their time in court facing the music for their heinous crimes.

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