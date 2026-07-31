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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
5m

GET IT DONE. COVID AND THE JABS WERE THE GREATEST GENOCIDE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD.

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ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
26m

Edits suggested:

"trying to create a gain-of-function vaccine in Wuhan with Peter Daszak and U.S. taxpayer money. Gain-of-function vaccines are those created"

perhaps you intended "gain of function virus"

and

"Bradford Hill tenants"--tenets is the term you want (tenants inhabit a building; tenets are ideas, principles held)

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