Ever suspect that those given the flu shot were more likely to get the flu? You were right. New research suggests that those who get the flu shot are 27% more likely to have upper respiratory illnesses and the flu than those who didn’t get vaccinated. This is a “deeply concerning” as a Children’s Defense article puts it. What’s more, Rand Paul warned us way back in 2009 that mandates for flu vaccines would lead to more vaccine-injured children and deeper mandates that take away our medical sovereignty, even though he was ridiculed for doing so.

He’s called vaccines for children and pregnant women malpractice. He’s understating the true harms of many vaccines.

Rand Paul warned us about COVID vaccines, and he warned us about the flu vaccines. He’s been a consistent voice for the vaccine-injured, but here’s why you should pay attention to his warnings.

What’s the True Science?

And though there are false claims that a Pentagon-published paper shows conclusively that flu shots cause the flu, here’s what is true:

Another study, "Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017–2018 influenza season", looked at “virus interference,” in other words, vaccines, and if they caused an elevated risk of respiratory illnesses. It noted a slight increase in odds (1.36) for seasonal coronaviruses (not COVID-19) in vaccinated individuals. It did not look at COVID shots, and certainly not numerous boosters given in tandem with the flu shot, but that’s still not definitive evidence.

Yet another study, published by the Cleveland Clinic, reports a 27% higher risk of influenza in vaccinated individuals than in non-vaccinated individuals in the 2024-2025 flu season. The study isn’t yet peer-reviewed, but it would come as no surprise for several reasons:

Diminished Immunity Caused By Covid and Flu Vaccines

It’s not only plausible that those who got vaccinated for COVID over the past few years would be more likely to get the flu when given a flu shot, but it’s probable. Numerous studies are pointing to diminished immunity in people who got COVID shots, and more pronounced effects in those who got multiple boosters. Here are just a few:

One study showed that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID mRNA shots create immune-compromised states in cells, and protective antibodies wane in months, leading to breakthrough infections. Without enough antibodies like T-cells, you can’t fight simple cold and flu.

A Yale study showed that people who were vaccinated with mRNA Covid shots developed post-vaccination syndrome. The study indicated that many people reported chronic symptoms after receiving shots. Researchers found lower T cells and higher TNF-alpha+CD8 T cells compared to people who didn’t get vaccinated. People with fewer or no vaccinations also had lower spike proteins, which are also directly linked to immune deficiency. So, again, you’re more likely to get sick if you can’t fight pathogens, including viruses that cause flu.

Another study suggests that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may down regulate pathways related to cancer surveillance, infection control, and cellular homeostasis, potentially leading to immune suppression.

Yet another study reveals that autoimmune diseases might be caused by COVID mRNA shots, and they do this by molecular mimicry, posturing as your own immunity cells, but causing havoc in the meantime. Can you say immune dysregulation?

What’s more? The same mRNA spike proteins that they’re finding out cause all kinds of damage to your health are also in flu vaccines. And the flu vaccines, along with Covid shots, kill the healthy gut flora in your gut, which acts as 90 percent of your immune response.

When is enough, enough?

*RPR is not a doctor. Consult your own for health advice*