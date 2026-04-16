Senator Rand Paul X

The Democrats impeachment of Donald Trump in 2019 came because they charged that the president had colluded with foreign nations to influence the 2016 election.

What would come to be known as “Russiagate.”

Probably more than any other Republican, Senator Rand Paul defended the president.

In fact, he called all of the Democrats impeachments a lie throughout Trump’s first term.

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Or as Paul recalled on Tuesday, “The deep state targeted President Trump, and they fought hard to hide facts from the American people during the 2020 Russia-Hoax Impeachment Sham.”

The senator was sharing a new report from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard:

Sen. Paul did create “a pressure campaign to release the whistleblowers’ names and have them testify as material witnesses.”

DNI Gabbard’s report revealed how Deep State operatives within the Intelligence Community “concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President Donald Trump in 2019.”

Democrats were still mad Trump won, and so they just began fabricating things with a complicit mainstream media more eager to spread government narratives than to challenge them.

But Paul did. He literally did journalists’ jobs for them.

Paul spelled out what Gabbard’s report found. He said of the whistleblowers:

A Deep State Plot

In other words, they had already decided to impeach him. That was the goal. Any lie needed to get there was fine with them.

Paul continued his thread, naming names:

“Eric Ciaramella.” “Shawn Misko.”

Roberts did refuse, as Paul notes. The chief justice did not want these names read aloud.

Watch:

Sen. Rand Paul said on the Senate floor that Democrats - who were accusing Trump of abusing the system - were actually the ones abusing the system:

That’s when YouTube censored Paul’s speech.

That’s right - YouTube actually censored the speech of an American senator speaking in Congress:

GABBARD: ‘Egregious Examples of the Deep State Playbook’

Inspector General Michael Atkinson was eventually dismissed at the end of Trump’s term, but according to Gabbard he was a primary culprit in this whole fiasco.

Gabbard said Tuesday, “Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth. And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community.”

She added, “Exposing these tactics and showing how they undermine the fabric of our democratic republic furthers the critical cause of transparency and accountability and will help prevent future abuse of power.”

Sen. Paul sees the report as vindication of his challenge to Democrats and their impeachment sham trial six years ago.

Paul’s challenge. Not Lindsey Graham’s. Not Ted Cruz’s.

No, it was Sen. Paul who was one of Trump’s staunchest allies throughout Dems’ impeachment charges:

Many Dems Still Believe ‘Russian Collusion’

Even in revealing to what extent Democrats were willing to go to try to unseat a democratically-elected president, the details can be overwhelming and even confusing.

But that type of misleading chicanery and half-truths were precisely what Democrats were relying on when they concocted the ‘Russian collusion’ myth and hoped enough people would believe them in good faith.

It worked on many. You will find Democrats to this day who still believe Trump worked with Vladimir Putin to win in 2016.

They believe this even after the two-year long Mueller report concluded that this simply wasn’t true.

Many Democrats will believe it even though Director Gabbard has shown again that the Deep State worked hard to shut Donald Trump down in his first term and weren’t too concerned about truth or facts.

Donald Trump may be guilty of many things, but working with foreign actors to win his election was never one of them.

It was entirely made up. A weaponization of one part of the government against another.

Criminal abuse.

Rand Paul always knew this, and Tulsi Gabbard just proved it.

Rand Paul is the president we need in 2028. Somebody who cares about liberty, taxes, and America’s terrible debt.

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