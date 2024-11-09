Help Rand Paul Review continue to fight against Fauci and gain-of-function research. Upgrade your subscription today!

Just when you think Fauci will pay the price for illegally conducting gain-of-functi9on research for the COVID-19 virus out of a Wuhan lab with the help of NIH-funded Eco-Health and Peter Daszak, they’ve legalized this very questionable research.

This allows all government health agencies to “resurrect” defunct viruses like Spanish flu, or other diseases to make them more spreadable (pathological) and deadly.

This horrific “science" is now legal in the United States.

