Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

I write these words five days before he is inaugurated as president. So suggesting such a thing so early might seem unusual or absurd.

You can ask Barack Obama about that (more on that shortly).

So, I say again, without hesitation or trepidation…

Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

After the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, in which over 1,000 people were killed and over 200 were taken hostage, Israel rightly retaliated.

It was a terrorist attack that needed to be answered.

Over the last 15 months, Israel’s retaliation has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinians killed and many more wounded, in a seeming total war on the general population that has been condemned by major world institutions, from the United Nations to the Vatican.

It has also been condemned by Donald Trump.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, time and again, Trump promised he would “stop the killing” on both sides if elected and would immediately bring an end to the war through a ceasefire.

That’s what he’s seemingly doing right now. A truce.

And he’s not even president yet.

Biden was Never Going to Broker Peace

A ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict is a major accomplishment.

By any measure.

A ceasefire was something President Joe Biden could have used America’s leverage to accomplish if he wanted to. He didn’t. Stopping the killing was something last minute 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she supported to appease progressives in her party, but never lifted a finger to accomplish in her role as vice president.

In other words, when Biden and Harris could have done it, they didn’t.

That time has passed. Their time has passed.

Trump’s already doing it. As of this writing, the first draft, or phase, of this agreement, including the release of hostages by Hamas, appears to be close to done.

If successful, Trump’s efforts will be one of the greatest contributions to global peace in the first quarter of the 21st century.

Wow.

And there’s a prize for that.

Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize

President Barack Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, because he displayed"extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

So, basically, what Trump just did.

Winning the award barely a year into his presidency, Obama won his election by promising to bring an end to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, closing the U.S. Guantanamo Bay military prison, and running against the overall legacy of the neoconservative Bush-Cheney administration that preceded him.

But when Obama received his Nobel award in 2009, the Iraq war continued, he had approved a 30,000 troop surge in Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay - a major agenda item of his 2008 presidential campaign - remained open.

In other words, in terms of peace, Obama had talked a better foreign policy game than George W. Bush or Dick Cheney, but hadn’t really accomplished anything. In fact, Obama would never prove to be the major course correction on the militarism of the Bush years that he had promised. His two terms were different, but not a major departure from what he had railed against.

By 2015, some on the Nobel committee expressed regret in giving Obama the prize. Nobel secretary Geir Lundestad said at the time, "No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama. Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake. In that sense the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for.”

Still, Barack Obama has a Nobel Peace. The reason why is still debated.

Donald Trump does not have this prize, yet right now is actively creating peace in arguably the most war-torn part of the world.

He’s vowed to do the same regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but we haven’t got that far yet.

Even so, Trump has clearly done more with his singular act on Israel-Palestine to foster a real peace where it was most sorely needed than virtually anything Barack Obama did.

Donald Trump should be given the Nobel Peace Prize.

Is there even a debate?