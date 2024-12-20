The WHO’s director general also had a bone to pick with so-called “anti-vaxxers.” In his view, anyone who declines to receive a vaccine or doesn’t want a vaccine forced upon them is a danger to the public.

Years ago, when COVID hit, Americans were first introduced to the concept of vaccine passports. In a nutshell, these proposed measures were heralded as necessary documents to ensure everyone took COVID immunizations for the good of “public health.”

Of course, Americans fought back against this. The notion of people having to show their papers just to freely move about in this country is and was a travesty. Eventually, talk of vaccine passports died down, but the people who support this brand of tyranny never really went away.

Not too long ago, they surfaced yet again. This time, the World Health Organization (WHO) is pushing what they’re referring to as a “Digitized International Certificate of Vaccination.” In other words, it’s a rebranded version of vaccine passports.

The WHO is on a Warpath