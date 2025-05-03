Get 50% off for 1 year

Most of Congress consists of lawyers and career politicians. Few lawmakers but for Rand Paul have experience in medicine and science.

Paul’s background in the hard sciences qualifies him to call out government science shortcomings as he sees them.

The Kentucky Senator is taking aim at government scientists whose time in the beltway is coming to an end.

Swamp Scientists Can’t be Trusted

When it comes to science and medicine, dignity and objectivity matter just as much as credentials. Oftentimes, the outcomes of studies are warped to suit the agenda of hidden financiers.

If Rand Paul is correct, most or even all government scientists are heavily biased. Some might even be bigoted.

"There's a lot of bizarre stuff that everybody agrees should not be going on. And if you don't fix it, the danger is that people [in Congress] will get tired and there won't be any more money for research." – Rand Paul

Instead of paying for subjective studies and manipulated results that align with Uncle Sam’s agenda, we should privatize those efforts.

Paul Shines the Spotlight on Peter Marks

The legacy media is conveniently sidestepping the story of Peter Marks. Marks, an allegedly credentialed doctor, was asked to depart his post at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

During his tenure at the FDA, Marks served as the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CEBR). When leaving his post, Marks referenced conflicts with Robert Kennedy, the new head of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In particular, Kennedy and Marks butted heads on the controversial vaccine topic.

Though a couple news outlets briefly referenced the forced departure of the FDA’s supposed “leading vaccine scientist”, most ignored the story.

Paul wants the truth to see the light of day.

The FDA has Been Compromised

The FDA’s scientists, including the now-departed Marks, prioritized personal finances, ego, and reputation over the scientific process.

The truth is Marks was terminated.

Moreover, Marks is not a vaccine scientist as claimed.

Marks smeared the new HHS Secretary on his way out, stating he didn’t want to be “subservient” to Kennedy’s alleged lies and misinformation. Paul is one of the few lawmakers pointing out Marks’ phoniness.

According to Paul, Marks is anything but a hero. Rather, Marks appears to be a fraud who has sidestepped the FDA’s scientific requirements for years.

Here’s what the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know: Marks was self-appointed to his former FDA role, anointing himself as the “top vaccine scientist” at the administration.

Paul has highlighted that Marks is a doctor yet he lacks formal scientific training. Nor does Marks have clinical training.

The nation would have been better off if an experienced scientist with a credentialed background in immunology and vaccines held Marks’ post.

Science and Government Don’t Mix

The moral of the story is that scientists should remain where they began their careers: the private sector.

We’d be better off as a nation if government officials consulted with private sector scientists rather than directly employ them.

It’s nearly impossible for a government scientist to remain 100% objective. Government administration agendas and outside influences are bound to compromise scientists in the swamp.

As an example, consider the fact that Marks terminated leading career vaccine experts at the FDA in ’21. The doctor’s agenda appears to have been the elimination of those who opposed approving a COVID-19 jab.

Marks allegedly removed vax scientists to adhere to an arbitrary deadline set by the Biden administration. Critical thinkers are well aware that the Biden administration had a nefarious agenda.

Paul also highlights how Marks conveniently refused to call the FDA Vax Advisory Committee together for a review of his brain-bending decision.

The missteps are yet another example of how government and science are seemingly incompatible.

It’s Time to Change how Federal Agencies Approach Science

Though we might not ever completely burn the bridge between government and science, changes must be made.

The beltway should defer to Rand Paul for advice. Lest we not forget, Paul served as an ophthalmologist prior to entering politics.

If the Kentucky Senator gets his way, we will dramatically alter the way that Uncle Sam’s agencies pay for scientific research.

Patriots can learn more about the proposed changes as detailed in Paul’s BASIC Research Act.

