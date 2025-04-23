Rand Paul Review is making a difference. More and more Americans are now aware of the dangers posed by Flunky Fauci and and Covid Cronies. Will you help support the cause?

Remember when Rand Paul grilled Fauci about gain-of-function research, and Fauci lied to all our faces? And the many other lies we were told? Representative Paul and others have been at it for at least 5 years, trying to get to the bottom of the COVID chaos and layer upon layer of misinformation and propaganda.

Those who went unvaccinated were called heretics, irresponsible, conspiracy theorists, and worse. People who refused COVID lockdowns, mask mandates, and shuttering their businesses in the name of a planned pandemic were shunned by society. Many people were even forced to get vaccinated against their will. Are we finally getting retribution for standing our ground against a Deep State-manufactured bioweapon?

A newly published .gov website replaces all other government websites on COVID, and describes what they did to create it. Though it stops short of blaming Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines for the mayhem we’ve tolerated for the past five years, it’s a first step in vindication for those who knew that the COVID shots were a complete scam.

If you visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/, the true origins of COVID are spelled out in stark detail.

Titled LAB LEAK: TRUE ORIGINS OF COVID, the site wastes no time explaining what happened:

“The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.

The site also lays out 5 incontrovertible facts:

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics, where there were multiple spillover events. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin, it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

Though the site doesn’t show you this, you can see Fauci and his minions lying to the public in numerous videos. Here are a few:

Let’s take a look back a few years ago, and see the Wuhan lab “leak” exposed and then swiftly covered up by the MSM. It wasn’t a leak, though. It was an orchestrated Deep State pandemic to usher in bioweapons. In 2016, the NIH was telling us that they were “poised for a SARS pandemic,” emergent in humans.

Why So Many Patents?

Is this why all these companies had SARS-CoV-2 patents ready to go by 2020?

Novavax : First patent filed for a spike protein vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) in January 2020.

Moderna : First patent filed in January 2020 for an mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273). They own many patents with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

BioNTech (with Pfizer) : Filed patents in April 2020 for mRNA vaccines (BNT162b2). They worked with Genevant for lipid nanoparticle technology.

CureVac : Filed patents in February 2020 for mRNA vaccines.

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) : Filed patents in January 2020 for their vaccine.

NIH : Co-owns patents with Moderna for mRNA vaccines and filed their own in February 2020.

Russian Centers : Like the Chumakov Center and Gamaleya Center, they own patents for vaccines like Sputnik V, filed in 2020.

Chinese Groups: China has the most patent applications (573), filed by companies and research centers like the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Everyone was scrambling to make patents for a pandemic, that they, arguably, knew was going to be unleashed on the world. They used different methods, like mRNA, spike proteins, or weakened viruses. Each group patented their ideas to protect their work. By April 2020, patent filings peaked because so many scientists were inventing vaccines.

Fauci Planned for This Well Before 2020

Dr. Fauci, the once director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, started talking about pandemics long before COVID-19.

Fauci was causing alarm bells to go off way back in the 1980s when he introduced AIDS, SARS, and Ebola vaccines.

One clear example is from January 10, 2017, when he gave a speech at Georgetown University called “Pandemic Preparedness for the Next Administration.” He said there was “no doubt” the U.S. would face a “surprise infectious disease outbreak” during Donald Trump’s presidency. He didn’t say it would wipe out the U.S. population, but he did warn it could be serious and urged everyone to “prepare.”

Fauci also talked about pandemics early in his career. In the 2000s, he warned about diseases like bird flu (H5N1) and swine flu (H1N1). In a 2020 NPR interview, he said that if bird flu had spread like other viruses, it could have killed “millions of people.” He said pandemics could be very bad if we weren’t ready.

And since he’s retired? Fauci’s still raking in the dough for poisoning the world. He reportedly earned $3.5 million in his first year of retirement from government. Fauci also “received several six-figure deposits through 2023 totaling $1.15 million.” This is according to a 141-page financial disclosure obtained by Open The Books, a government watchdog group.

Fauci’s Biden Pardon Goes Back to 2014

What’s also highly suspect is that President Biden gave Fauci a pardon for all crimes committed going back to 2014. The new .gov site explains the pardon, but here’s more information.

Biden’s executive order, which covers Fauci’s actions going back to January 1, 2014, shields Fauci from allegations tied to U.S.-funded gain-of-function research in addition to his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it doesn’t shield him from his crimes against humanity preceding this date, were the EO to hold. Though this is debatable now that Trump has proven that many of Biden’s EOs were signed with an auto pin, which renders them null and void. Here you can see Fauci talking about introducing an AIDS pandemic into the world. He didn’t work with Wuhan to “leak” COVID, it was planned.

Others Implicated on .Gov Site

There are others implicated in COVID, including HHS, the World Health Organization (WHO) EcoHealth, Dr. David Morens, and New York’s Executive Chamber, led presently by Governor Kathy Hochul, and while this is getting closer to the truth, we deserve to know why so many Big Pharma companies were ready with patents for vaccines that normally take months or even years to develop, so quickly after the so-called leak.

Tell the Whole Truth

COVID-19 isn’t a “whoops” we let a man-made virus into the wild. It was created to cull the masses, create forever customers for Big Pharma, instigate economic and social chaos, and likely meet other nefarious goals of the Deep State. Who will tell the whole truth?

