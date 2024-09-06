It’s bad enough when Fauci lies to the public about conducting experiments on over 60,000 Beagle dogs, torturing them in the name of “science.” What’s worse is that the Harris Administration knew about these experiments and did nothing to stop him. They even orchestrated a “right-wing conspiracy” campaign to try to cover it up.

Fauci then complained that he was being harassed by people who were led astray about the experiments he was conducting. Poor Fauci was getting hate mail. Fauci complained to the Washington Post,

“​​This attack on me, which clearly has political overtones to a nonpolitical scientist, I feel, is dangerous to the entire field of science and [shows] how people try to intimidate scientists.”

This man was the Biden-Harris chief medical advisor, and the NIH under his watch did conduct these experiments. It’s not science, it’s torture of animals using taxpayer dollars. It’s no different than the torture of human beings by creating a gain-of-function COVID vaccine while gaining millions in kick-backs from Pfizer and Moderna that caused countless side effects and the death of millions of people.

Here’s what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican - Georgia) had to say about Fauci’s secret experiments:

“As director of NIH, you did sign off on these so-called scientific experiments. And as a dog lover, I want to tell you this is disgusting and evil. What you signed off on and these experiments that happened to Beagles [were] paid for by the American taxpayer. And I want you to know, Americans don’t pay their taxes for animals to be tortured like this.”

​​The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of Fauci’s NIH, was awarded over $118 million to test experimental drugs on animals, including dogs. The White Coat Waste Project was a whistleblower that helped to bring this to the public’s attention and to stop the further torture of dogs.

The NIH Lies Again

The Fauci-led National Institute of Health (NIH) lied about gain-of-function research for a COVID vaccine, and they lied about research they conducted on dogs, allowing sand flies to eat their flesh as part of a vaccine trial. The researchers who had to conduct this “science” were so traumatized by the Beagle’s crying out, that they started removing their vocal cords so they didn’t have to listen to them being tortured.

Only in 2024 did the NIH then conduct research on “environmental conditions on dogs for research,” as if shoving them in cages so that their heads can be eaten alive by sand flies isn’t a no-brainer for a “bad environment.” for test subjects.

As PETA has pointed out, the Harris administration has known about these experiments for years. They torment animals paid for by taxes from the American people, but as PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo told Tucker Carlson, the NIH wastes billions on cruel, useless animal experiments. Trump’s budget cut funding from NIH, and for good reason. 95% of animal trials on drugs on animals did not lead to better information on how to make drugs more efficacious for humans. The Harris administration not only won’t stop Fauci and his legacy NIH, but continue to fund them to the teeth.

The NIH’s Research on Vertebrate Animals

The NIH’s own records show that they do all kinds of experiments with “vertebrate animals.” There are grant outlines telling researchers what they can and can’t do. Torture isn’t outlined. This is directly from their site as well describing research at Fort Detrick. Fort Detrick is the U.S.’s largest bioweapons research site:

“The IRF-Frederick scientists have developed animal models with widely used routes of exposure for small animals and nonhuman primate models within animal biosafety level 4 (ABSL-4) laboratories. Unique to the IRF-Frederick is the ability to generate small-, medium-, or large-particle aerosols of viruses for exposure of small animals and nonhuman primates. The team is interested in innovative novel models, as well.”

So the NIH and NIAID routinely conduct experiments with viruses and animals. And the USAMRIID has long been attuned to scandal. The unit once was connected to a Japanese Imperial Army unit that was responsible for lethal chemical experiments on Chinese and Russian people during WWII. And most recently they’ve been tied to COVID through the Department of Defense. The unit has immunity from prosecution, though it continues to conduct biological warfare experiments.

Money from the Biden-Harris Administration

The Harris administration along with Biden gave millions to the NIH for illegal gain-of-function research on the COVID virus and millions to conduct torturous experiments on Beagles. They not only knew about these experiments, they helped fund them. Obama granted these funds first, Biden-Harris extended them, then Trump tried to rescind the money to the NIH.

It’s time to stop the money train to the NIH. They’re not conducting science. They’re conducting biowarfare.