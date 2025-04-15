When our nation’s Founding Fathers set up the federal government, they always intended for it to serve we the people.

Centuries later, we’ve seen the government increasingly spiral out of control, with everyday Americans actively targeted and persecuted. Many officials who claim to work on behalf of the people are instead striving to advance their own interests.

Power for the sake of power, rather than serving their constituents, is what drives far too many leaders these days.

In 2025, more patriots are speaking out about the dangers of giving the government too much control. One of the loudest voices on the frontlines is none other than Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

No Stronger Case Than COVID Tyranny

During an interview with news anchor John Stossel, Paul referenced reactions to COVID as a prime example of why we can’t trust the government.

As Americans will remember, bureaucrats at the federal and state levels fearmongered about this virus before using it to attack our liberties. Mask mandates, COVID vaccination requirements, and social distancing directives were a nightmare.

All of these measures were presented as scientific necessities to neutralize the virus; though at the end of the day, all of the so-called experts and officials were wrong.