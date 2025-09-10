“America First” means a number of things, but primary among them is to stop sending U.S. taxpayer dollars to other countries.

At $37 trillion in debt, America does not have the money. In fact, the U.S. borrows from China to send money overseas. The U.S. also has enough problems to home that its tax dollars could go toward.

Congress doesn’t care. Both parties overwhelmingly continue to support foreign aid.

During his time in Congress, going back at least 15 years and then some, Rand Paul has offered at least 35 legislative measures to block American dollars from going to other countries.

As a matter of fact, Paul has done more to end foreign aid than any other senator.

It’s not even close.

The List

Here’s the list of Sen. Paul’s many efforts to stop foreign aid as simplified as I can make it. In chronological order.

That’s A LOT.

This data is also not really hard to find.

BOTH parties are guilty of this. Republicans are often just as eager to send American taxpayer dollars to other countries as Democrats are.

Sen. Paul’s wife, Kelley, shared an example of this bipartisan fiscal recklessness in a private exchange with she and her husband in March:

When Paul won his senate campaign in 2010, he entered Congress calling out President Barack Obama and his party’s foreign aid spending.

Why does the United States continue to spend itself into oblivion, toward its own destruction?

Good question.

Thankfully, Rand Paul keeps asking it.