Years ago, this country was nearly brought to its knees when COVID tyranny hit. Contrary to what the mainstream media would have you believe, governments’ reactions to this virus were far more dangerous than COVID itself.

COVID was not a threat to the average person. Upon studying this virus, it quickly came to light that individuals with pre-existing health conditions or more advanced age were at greatest risk of harm.

Instead of coming up with sensible mitigation efforts tailored towards these demographics, tyrannical leaders and so-called medical officials forced through one-size-fits-all restrictions. They infringed on people’s individual rights and liberties, while also wrecking the economy and children’s education in the process.

The only reason America made it out of this is because patriots stood up and fought back. While the days of COVID tyranny may seem long gone, certain remnants of it are still lingering.

One of the brave people working on the frontlines to fight back against this is none other than Mary Talley Bowden, a physician and the founder of Americans for Health Freedom.

The Fight For Our Rights Isn’t Over

If history has shown us one thing, it’s that tyrants rarely give up, even when their first attempts at seizing power fail. Unfortunately, that still holds true today, even in freedom-friendly states like Texas.

On X, Bowden is speaking out about this and actively taking steps to bring about change. In the Lone Star State, mandatory COVID vaccinations are prohibited. However, there are still Texas hospitals requiring students to receive these shots.

Through her work as a physician, Bowden has the power to write exemptions for COVID vaccines…and that’s exactly what she’s doing.

On her X account, the Americans for Health Freedom founder vowed to grant exemptions for anyone in Texas who is being pressured to take COVID shots. In doing so, Bowden also confirmed that she’s not afraid of critics reporting her to the state board.

No state in this country should mandate that students receive COVID jabs as a condition of their education. Unfortunately, though, it’s one of many ways that tyranny operates: behind the scenes and in the shadows.

COVID Vaccinations Were Never Safe or Effective