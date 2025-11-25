Rand Paul Review

Norma Odiaga
6h

I live in livestock country and for years livestock owners have used Ivermectin to treat coronaviruses in animals. It wasn't much of a reach for people to use Ivermectin during the Pandemic. So it was egregious that the FDA made it nearly impossible to find the human version of Ivermectin. That pretty much solidified the corruption in our minds. You didn't have to be a rocket scientist to understand what was going on.

Jim Schultz
3h

The FDA ‘you are not a ‘horse campaign’ attack on Ivermectin was one of a number of low points during the Plandemic. Fortunately functional medicine doctors in my area were not afraid of using Ivermectin and Hydrochloroquine. They knew the science and they worked outside of the big corporate medical syndicates.

I took the combo of the 2 drugs when I was sick from COVID and recovered quickly.

