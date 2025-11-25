Think back to the pandemic and you might remember how then-president Trump supported the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Trump was lambasted by the mainstream media, democrats, and even some bureaucrats.

It turns out the Deep State was behind the attack on Trump and alternatives to Big Pharma injections.

Why the Deep State FORBADE the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin

Now that we are a few years out of the pandemic, the truth is finally emerging. The Deep State savaged hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for power and profit. Both alternative medications had to be eliminated from consideration for Big Pharma jabs to be approved for emergency use.

The legacy media doesn’t want you to know that if there were effective treatments available, Big Pharma’s jabs wouldn’t have been rolled out. Big Pharma owns our politicians.

The discrediting of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin was quid pro quo for Big Pharma soft money political campaign donations. The pharmaceutical companies scratched politicians’ backs and they returned the favor with the elimination of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin from consideration.

Trump was Right About Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin all Along

The Deep State, the mainstream media, and Big Pharma colluded to destroy ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The trio’s aim was to consolidate power. Consolidated power leads to the consolidation of profit. Money begets power in America’s political system that is clearly for sale.

Trump was one of the few renegades willing to speak truth to power during one of America’s darkest hours. As Trump’s administration pointed out before Biden took over, ivermectin is only behind penicillin in terms of the optimal impact on human health. The drug’s discovery won the Nobel Prize a decade ago.

The underlying problem with ivermectin is its mere existence posed a direct threat to Big Pharma’s vaccine empire. That empire is worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The Federal Emergency Use Authorization Statute says that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization to a vaccine if there is an existing medication that has been approved for any purpose that is demonstrated effective against the target illness. So they had to destroy ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and discredit it. And they had to tell everybody it’s not effective. Because if they had acknowledged that it’s effective in anybody, the whole $200 billion vaccine enterprise would have collapsed.” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

If it were possible to design a drug tailored to treat COVID-19, it would be ivermectin. The antiviral is effective against a litany of RNA viruses including COVID-19. Ivermectin catalyzes the autophagy process that heals the body to eliminate the spike protein.

Instead of distributing this powerful anti-inflammatory across the land, the Biden administration quashed it.

Trump understood that the Democrats were in league with the Deep State to fool the masses. During the pseudo-pandemic Rand stood tall in telling all Americans the truth about Fauci and his cohorts.

Trump Would Have Handled the Pandemic With Grace

Trump was replaced by Joe Biden a year into the pandemic. Though Trump is fair game for criticism in that he cut a nearly nationwide stimulus check, he was otherwise flawless during the crisis.

Trump and his staffers heroically pressured the FDA to give the green light for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. If Trump had his way, the FDA would have reauthorized both alternative treatments, eliminating our dependence on Big Pharma clot shots. The FDA decision-makers tuned out Trump and were later captured by the Biden regime.

Trump took hydroxychloroquine after contracting COVID-19 and made a rapid recovery. The anti-malaria drug was originally authorized by the FDA in the late spring of 2020. That authorization came in response to several studies that indicated it was effective against the virus.

The FDA later backtracked, insisting hydroxychloroquine was ineffective. The FDA also lied when insinuating the drug had the potential to lead to heart complications. If the FDA had listened to Trump, we would have defeated the virus using both drugs and avoided the complications caused by Big Pharma’s experimental jabs.

Trump’s Team is Speaking Out

Trump cabinet member Peter Navarro and virologist Dr. Steven Hatfill are now stepping forward to tell the truth about the pandemic response.

“We never wrongly pressured anyone. We simply followed the science and the overwhelming evidence as detailed in several studies available at the time.” – Dr. Hatfill

Hatfill, an outside adviser and virologist selflessly served as a full-time volunteer in Trump’s White House during the pandemic. Though the political left insists Hatfill and Navarro developed “pressure schemes” geared toward the FDA, they were objective.\

Navarro is also speaking out, issuing a statement in which he says the subcommittee assigned to the issue wrongly perpetuated that the alternative drugs were dangerous. The conflict between Trump’s team and the FDA is detailed more in-depth in Navarro’s White House memoir.

Trump’s New Medicare and Medicaid Head is now in the Spotlight

Donald Trump recently selected Dr. Mehmet Oz as the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz’s communications during the pandemic recently resurfaced.

In the spring of 2020, Oz sent an email to Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx. The email insisted the hydroxychloroquine appeared to be safe. Moreover, Dr. Oz also insisted that the drug’s results were better than anticipated.

Though the Deep State successfully thwarted the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin during the pandemic, that was merely one battle.

The fact that Trump, Kennedy Jr., and Dr. Oz are now back in power means the good guys are winning the war. That’s all that really matters.

