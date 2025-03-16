Why did we need RFK Jr. to take over one of the largest and most well-funded institutions in the federal government? As one X user explains, he knows where to look for the rot.

In RFK Jr.’s own words, “My approach to the administration of HHS will be radical transparency. I’ve spent many years litigating against NIH and its sub-agencies on FOIA issues trying to get the information we, the taxpayers, pay for and often get back redacted copies. That should not be the case.”

RFK Jr. and others like Rand Paul have tried to get under the hood of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the past but were stonewalled repeatedly. Rand Paul issued subpoenas, and the prior HHS would just block the subpoenas and not respond. Under RFK Jr., a journalist says that the new HHS under RFK Jr. will react to every subpoena that Rand Paul issues.

This means no more stonewalling, and the agency is finally beholden to inquiries into how the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services runs and what programs they’ve funded. (Or what Big Pharma backroom deals they’ve made.)

Transparency at RFK Jr.’s HHS

As much as the public would love for HHS to just release the “Fauci files,” much like Matt Taibi and Elon Musk released the Twitter Files exposing the Covid vaccine cover-up and Biden collusion with Big Tech to silence the people, HHS can respond to Rand Paul’s inquiries through subpoenas because it's a legal process.

HHS transparency is of utmost importance because it oversees ten different federal agencies. HHS governs:

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)

HHS is the arbiter of funds spent through the NIH, the very same agency that allowed Anthony Fauci to lie under oath with no repercussions, and that does illegal medical research in the U.S. with taxpayer funds awarded to universities and labs like Hunter Biden’s BioNTech and Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance. The NIH receives a tremendous amount of money in taxpayer dollars through Congressional appropriations. Where did much of that money go? Funds went to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for starters. Here’s what the NIH has received in recent years:

FY 2024: $47.1 billion (estimated)

FY 2023: $47.5 billion

FY 2022: $45.2 billion

FY 2021: $42.9 billion

How many tax dollars went to corrupt NGOs doing the bidding of a depopulation agenda set forth by the WEF and WHO within the NIH alone?

If Rand Paul submits subpoenas asking to reveal where NIH sent funds, it’s over. There will be absolute proof of criminal activity within the agency, and not just by Fauci.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

We already know that the CDC helped promote vaccinations that led to an unprecedented level of turbo cancer, heart disease, reproductive failure, and immune system collapse. They’re supposed to mitigate disease spread, not help kill people. Could it have anything to do with the recent findings of DOGE, that more than $200 billion in COVID payments were sent out of the U.S.?

The CDC lied about the vaccination status of people during Covid, and then pushed shots on the most vulnerable, including small children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers. Hospitals and doctors were potentially getting paid to kill people who were hospitalized and even to lie on their death certificates. America would definitely like to see FOIA on this agency, and whatever Rand Paul can subpoena, we’re here for it.

Fraud in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The agency that regulates food, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and tobacco products isn’t without fraud and abuse. They’re supposed to ensure the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Instead, they helped push Covid vaccines under “rushed” status with the misinformation that other drugs that could potentially treat it weren’t available. This was an outright lie and a way to ensure that Moderna, Pfizer, and the Deep State could make billions off our suffering. The Federal Reserve and other federal agencies also profited from Covid, with insider trading and more fraud and abuse.

Fraud in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

DOGE has already revealed some hefty misappropriation of funds within CMS. The agency that manages Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) has been caught with their hands in the taxpayer cookie jar, too. There’s already $167 billion in fraud, waste, and money laundering that’s been revealed in Medicare and Medicaid.

Fraud in the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

One of the biggest programs that the HRSA services is called the National Health Service Corps. Fake social security numbers were being used to spend billions of taxpayer dollars under this program, and sent overseas.

Corruption in the Administration for Children and Families (ACF)

The ACF is tasked with overseeing child welfare, adoption, and foster care services. We’re finding out that programs like Head Start and Feeding Our Future as well as refugee resettlement were total scams. What else is a scam in this agency?

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Nationwide referral services for people who suffer from mental health issues have been exposed within SAMHSA and several other federal agencies as being money laundering schemes.

There’s likely more fraud in the three remaining agencies under HHS’s purview: Indian Health Service (IHS) which is supposed to provide healthcare to Native American and Alaska Native populations, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) that is supposed to handle biodefense, pandemic response, and medical supply stockpiles.

It’s about damn time for full transparency within HHS.

