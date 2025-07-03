Get 60% off for 1 year

Just as RFK Jr. fired 17 members of the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee (ACIP) in a clean sweep, Rand Paul speaks out about the need for more trust in government-appointed members to HHS, NIH, the CDC, and other agencies that influence public health decisions.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is likely to remove COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which currently advises that children, teens, and pregnant women should receive the vaccine. This, despite the overarching evidence that the Covid vax is toxic for these Americans specifically.

Rand Paul states that we need to restore public trust and have fewer conflicts of interest in our government agencies, and he couldn’t be more correct in this assertion.

Kids, Moms, Teens Affected by Federal Agency Lies and Conflicts of Interest

We can start with the ill-conceived advice from all 17 members of the Immunization Advisory Committee’s previous members, which RFK Jr. said had “malevolent malpractices.” Dr. Christine Grady, the wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci, was not a member of the previous Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) but she counseled Fauci and the NIH on which vaccines would get funding for study, and helped to direct grants to institutions that did Fauci’s bidding while in her role of “ethics advisor.”

On the “old” committee that RFK Jr. just fired, there are many conflicts of interest, though not unlike those found at the NIH:

Dr. Edwin J. Asturias reportedly received over $3.8 million in Covid vaccine research funding.

Historical context from a 2000 Congressional investigation noted that many members of vaccine advisory committees, including ACIP had "substantial ties" to Big Pharma, such as research funding or consulting role prior to their stints with the federal government.

A 2014 analysis by Smith et al. described an "entangled web of conflicts" in ACIP, suggesting members had affiliations with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, and Merck, whether through grants or other funding sources, all disclosed under the CDC.

Six of the former ACIP chairs acknowledged providing consultation to pharmaceutical companies working on new vaccines after their ACIP tenure.

The new members added to replace the old members include Joseph R. Hibbeln, Martin Kulldorff, Retsef Levi, Robert W Malone, Cody Meissner, James Pagano, Vicky Pebsworth, and Michael A. Ross. Some of these new members have been vocal in their skepticism about vaccine safety.

Specifically, Dr. Joseph Hibbeln of the newly appointed Immunization Practices Committee is a psychiatrist and neuroscientist who has studied the connection between pregnant women eating fish and autism, since there is a connection between heavy metals like mercury found in many fish and neurological disorders.

Vicky Pebsworth is a nurse with a Ph.D. who is a board member of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), an organization that raises concerns about vaccine safety. Her own son has suffered from vaccine injury.

The Old Committee Was Silent as People Suffered and Continue To Die

The old vaccine committee was silent when COVID was rushed through the approval process, even though gain-of-function research made it likely it would be more dangerous than other so-called vaccines (gene therapies) that Pfizer and Moderna formerly inflicted upon us all. They were also silent as Pfizer and Moderna continued to use Emergency Use Authorization on Covid “boosters” even though there was no proof that there was indeed an emergency, or that they were even working.

As RFK Jr. himself has pointed out, there is a little-known law that states that you can’t use Emergency Use Authorization on vaccines. How did RFK Jr. know about this, but people who study vaccines for a living had no idea, while medicines like Ivermectin that would have excluded the need for these vaccines at all were demonized through the likes of Fauci?

There are thousands of incidents in the Vaccine Injury Database (VAERS) showing that the mRNA shots they used caused reproductive health issues, spontaneous abortions or miscarriages, heart disease in young adult athletes, and turbo cancers. Women experienced a 450% increase in stillbirths and miscarriages alone. Yet they’re still on the schedule? If RFK Jr. didn’t fire everyone, there’d be hell to pay from people across the US who are tired of being lied to.

One X poster lays it all out:

“To supplement the absolute numbers, here is the same data reported as a percentage %

28,041 deaths attributed to #COVID19 during 2022

25,768 had been vaccinated against COVID19 (92%)

2,273 were #Unvaccinated (8%)

From September- December, +95% Covid deaths were vaccinated.”

If these statistics coming in don’t prove that government agencies were acting under UN population control goals, and the American people deserve to have full transparency about decisions made regarding all vaccines in the future, then it will take more than a cup of coffee to wake you up.