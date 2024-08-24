In July, the Daily Caller reported that Sen. Rand Paul’s “Risky Research Review Act” would be introduced to the Senate. If passed into law, the RRRA “would provide oversight for gain of function research funding by establishing an independent board responsible for reviewing and approving federal funding for high-risk life sciences research.”
Rand Paul …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.