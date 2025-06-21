America’s $36 trillion national deficit is a crisis that has real, long lasting consequences. Despite what fiscally irresponsible liberals will claim, you can’t spend your way into economic prosperity.

Furthermore, there is no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow if we continue to spend obscene amounts of money.

There is only more inflation.

There is only a deterioration of the dollar and our spending power.

Right now, everyday taxpayers are taking hits from all angles. The cost of living is drastically unaffordable and inflation keeps rising.

At the same time, taxes that go to the government are being wasted with ludicrous frivolity.

Get 60% off for 1 year