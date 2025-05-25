The United States’ national deficit is one of the most dangerous economic threats. Contrary to certain misconceptions, running up the debt comes with serious consequences.

It makes America more vulnerable to inflation, while also devaluing the US dollar. We’ve seen this time and time again. Yet too many members of Congress insist on throwing around millions and billions of dollars as if they’re monopoly money.

Along with sending funds overseas, lawmakers are financing federal agencies that continue to operate at a loss. All of this transpires as everyday Americans are struggling to make rent, pay down debts, and feed their families.

Something has to give. The United States can’t keep spending like this. Without serious changes, our economy will only keep getting close to the point of no return.

In a recent opinion piece, Sen. Rand Paul spoke to these issues, while also explaining why removing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a must.