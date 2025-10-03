The Democrats’ attack on Ivermectin during the pandemic unmasked a truly ugly face.

We saw the true identity of a political party; one that engages in Orwellian groupthink.

The Dems’ groupthink was pushed in an attempt to ban helpful medicine. That’s as authoritarian as it gets.

The political right fought back against leftist authoritarianism, championing Ivermectin based on its proven efficacy.

Thanks to Republicans like Rand Paul, Ivermectin is now available over the counter. The drug’s availability is a win for the free market and America’s medical industry.

5 States Now Allow Ivermectin to Be Purchased Over the Counter

It shouldn’t have come to this but it did.

The disturbing twist is that Dems consistently appose Ivermectin legislation.

Why would a party collude to prevent access to a potentially life-saving medication?

“The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, that they’re unwilling to objectively study Ivermectin. So someone like me that’s in the middle on it, I can’t tell you because they will not study ivermectin. They will not study hydroxychloroquine without the taint of their hatred for Donald Trump.” – Rand Paul

When others denounced Ivermectin, Rand Paul stood firm in his pro-science position. Paul’s allegiance to truth based on science inspired state lawmakers to do the same.