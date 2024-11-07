200 Congressmen Given Ivermectin to Treat Covid Successfully. Upgrade your subscription to learn the truth about Big Pharma.

The medicines they vilified while trying to fast-track COVID-19 vaccines are proven now as viable cancer treatments. A first-in-the-world, peer-reviewed study reveals that Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Fenbendazole are perfect cancer treatment protocols. The study, titled Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine states key points that outline how effective these medicines can be:

Cancer malignancy is directly correlated to lower mitochondria and respiratory capacity of cancer cells (These medicines make it harder for cancer cells to survive by limiting their ability to respirate and feed.)

Cancer cells are also “fed” mostly by glucose and glutamine when there’s OxPhos insufficiency. OxPhos insufficiency is the reduced capacity of oxidative phosphorylation, a key metabolic pathway that produces ATP, the energy power house in cells, in mitochondria. This insufficiency can happen due to genetic mutations, environmental factors, or diseases, leading to inadequate energy production. When cancer cells can’t eat, they can’t express as tumors in the body.

The tumor microenvironment (a consequence of mitochondrial impairment) is characterized by low pH (acidic), hypoxia, entropy, pressure and deformation, increased temperature, stroma, altered rotation of cytoplasmic water, and damped bioelectricity, or the body’s electromagnetic field. Metastasis remains the leading cause of cancer mortality. According to MSCC, it occurs due to fusion hybridization between CSCs (cancer stem cells) and macrophages. Metastasis is when cancer cells spread from an original tumor to other places in the body. It’s the primary cause of cancer-related deaths. According to recent findings, metastasis may occur due to a fusion between cancer stem cells (CSCs) and macrophages, a type of immune cell. When this fusion happens, it can enhance the ability of cancer cells to invade tissues and establish new tumors, complicating treatment and increasing the rate of death for people suffering from cancer.

Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Fenbendazole all essentially aid in starving cancer cells to death. Thanks to the lead authors of this study, Ilyes Baghli and Pierrick Martinez as well as, FLCCC’s Dr.Paul Marik, it sets a precedent for using these drugs fas a highly viable cancer treatment.

Previous research proved that Ivermectin inhibits tumor growth and promotes apoptosis (cell death) in several cancer types, including ovarian and pancreatic cancers. Ivermectin works by regulating mitochondrial functions and targeting cancer stem cells, which thereby slows or stops tumor development and spreading.

Why Ivermectin was Demonized and Covered Up During Covid

Ivermectin as not only a cancer treatment but a COVID treatment was covered up during COVID because if there were medicines that could treat the virus, it would have been illegal for the FDA to fast-track the creation of vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna. They never would have met the criteria for Emergency Use Authorization – all a part of the Deep State plan.

Ivermectin also would have cured people from COVID, as Professor Dalgeish reveals in an interview.

Before COVID, Ivermectin Was a Miracle Drug

Before COVID, Ivermectin was celebrated as a “miracle drug,” but just like with other cancer cures, if Big Pharma can’t make trillions off of them, they aren’t going to promote their use and will even petition government agencies to ban them. Big Pharma’s “drugs” are not meant to heal you. They’re meant to keep you forever paying into the profit machine of the cancer industry (or heart failure industry, or dementia industry, etc.). Chemotherapy drugs, for instance, have a 97% failure rate.

