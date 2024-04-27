Can you smell it? It’s the smoke rising from the U.S. Constitution.

It’s on fire.

The fan was flamed when the infamous J6 riots of 2021 were transmogrified by deep-state-loving Democrats into an insurrection that was then spoon-fed to the public to vilify Donald Trump and his MAGA base.

** Grab a subscription today and join our Summer of Liberty! **

Get 20% off for 1 year

An “in…