It’s already a given that Joe Biden likely had little to do with making any executive orders while he was president. The man could barely make a coherent sentence, let alone run one of the most powerful nations in the world. However, the autopen scandal has taken a new turn, and it seems Jill Biden, Joe’s “faithful” wife, may have been wearing the pants for the family.

It also turns out that Anthony Fauci’s premeditated pardons for the COVID-19 fiasco, granted to him by Biden, were potentially pushed through by none other than Jill Biden. According to Rand Paul, Fauci could face trial if it’s proven that Jill was the one who actually “pardoned” him instead of Joe.

False Pardons and an Illegitimate Presidency: the Autopen Scandal

The Biden and Kamala administration has been under intense scrutiny for numerous reasons, but one of the biggest is the autopen scandal, which raises serious questions about Biden’s presidential decisions. Recent developments have pointed to numerous individuals who could have been “singing off” for Biden during his tenure as president, making the authenticity and even legality of some of President Biden’s executive orders extremely questionable.

Former First Lady, Jill Biden, has been accused of using the autopen for Anthony Fauci’s controversial pardon, potentially opening the door to a full-blown trial, which the former NIH director likely thought he was going to avoid so he wouldn’t have to confess to designing a bioweapon, spreading lies about it and colluding with several government agencies, and Big Pharma to poison the world with it.

Others accused of signing off for Fauci include Jeff Zients, former White House Chief of Staff, at 10:30 PM, and approved also by a White House staffer, but others, including Rand Paul, think Jill Biden was also guilty. Should the autopen pardons be dismissed as illegal, we might see justice, not only for those who used it illegally, but for Fauci himself.

A Whistleblower has also come forward and revealed that there are over 51 clemency orders that were signed by autopen, and not President Biden.

Were some of these signed by Jill Biden?

Did Jill Biden’s pardons also include blanket, atuopen forgiveness for those who staged the J6 event?

This is casting a shadow over the authenticity of executive orders and pardons issued during Biden’s presidency. At the heart of this scandal lies the claim that Anthony Fauci’s controversial pardon for his role in the COVID-19 response may have been orchestrated by Jill Biden, potentially opening the door to legal challenges and even a trial, as suggested by Senator Rand Paul.

This blog post explores the autopen scandal, its implications, and the questions it raises about power, accountability, and constitutional governance.

The Oversight Project Sheds Light

One watchdog group, The Oversight Project, first revealed the many number of executive orders that were likely signed not by Biden, but by people acting on his behalf with the autopen. The Oversight Project revealed that the autopen seemed to be in heavy use when Biden was on vacation in St. Croix, and other times when he was physically absent.

Jill Biden may have been part of an inner circle of people, along with aides like Anthony Bernal, to direct the use of the autopen. Jill Biden and others may have been acting as a de facto president in Biden’s absence. While we can certainly make commentary that Biden wasn’t mentally equipped to be making executive decisions for the country to begin with, his mind being halfway gone to dementia, if an autopen was used, it isn’t even a moral or medical slip-up. It’s a purely illegal one. It’s treasonous.

If Fauci Was Pardoned by the Autopen

Anthony Fauci’s abhorrent actions during Covid, including advocacy for lockdowns, mask mandates, and truly Orwellian vaccine policies, could be brought to trial as criems against humanity should the autopen pardon be proven.

Senator Rand Paul, has called for an investigations into Fauci’s role, particularly regarding the origins of the virus and alleged misinformation about its spread. Now he wants to find out who truly signed his so-called pardon.

Senator Paul has publicly declared that if it can be proven that the pardon was not legitimately authorized by the president, Fauci could face trial. He’s not wrong. There’s a constitutional requirement that pardons are issued directly by the president, as the power of clemency is vested solely in the executive branch and him. If the autopen was used without Biden’s explicit approval, the pardon could be deemed “null and void.”

Moreover, If Biden was unaware of or incapable of approving these actions, it could undermine the legitimacy of his so-called decisions. Legal experts are warning that machine-signed documents, particularly those issued without clear presidential intent, are not constitutionally valid.

Any unelected aides, and the First Lady, were they a part of this scandal, could face serious consequences. A House Oversight Committee investigation has already subpoenaed aides, some of whom are invoking the Fifth Amendment or patently refusing to testify. These actions make it even more disturbing and suspicious that Biden’s presidency was a complete scam. Should the Russia Hoax be proven, with Tulsi Gabbard’s latest release, we’re looking at the potential of all of Biden’s decisions being considered unlawful, and thus void.

President Donald Trump has declared the autopenned pardons VOID.

It remains to be seen if Jill Biden lies in court, pleads the 5th, or some other outcome transpires. What’s clear is that dozens of executive orders are likely bogus, and our democratic republic has been deeply spoiled by false actors, and full transparency is needed immediately.

Americans deserve to know who was making decisions on their behalf—and whether those decisions were made within the bounds of the Constitution.