We are living in the era of individuation. The monoculture ended in the aughts, ushering in a new era of diversity and idiosyncrasy.

The group mentality is out. The me-first society is in.

History shows it is men who tend to display irreverence for convention, bucking trends with perceived self-righteousness. This fact makes the emergence of subversive women that much more intriguing.

Dr. Mary Bowden is one of those admirable women who demonstrate irreverence for convention. Bowden recently joined Joe Rogan for an enlightening discussion about individual rights, state tyranny and pandemic drama.