Fellow patriots and defenders of liberty, as President Trump delivers his State of the Union Address, the Rand Paul Review calls on every freedom-loving American to join our live chat for a no-holds-barred, principle-driven dissection of the speech. Guided by the Constitution-first lens that Senator Paul has championed for years—demanding fiscal restraint, secure borders without endless spending, an end to foreign entanglements, and real accountability from Washington—we’ll cut through the rhetoric to ask the only question that matters:

Does this advance individual liberty and shrink government power, or does the swamp grow stronger?

Bring your unfiltered insights, tough questions, and sharp analysis; no corporate media spin, just honest debate among those who refuse to sit on the sidelines.

The President's State of the Union address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) tonight, Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Link is in the comments or bio—let’s hold power accountable together and chart the path to a freer America. See you in the Rand Paul Review chat!

