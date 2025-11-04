Does a small cabal of rich technocrats equate to a quasi-dictatorship?

That’s the question skeptical Americans are asking. Critical thinkers are questioning the motives of the country’s richest men including Bill Gates.

Gates has allied with both governmental leaders and private industry to shape the future with his twisted vision. Rand Paul and other Libertarians are the sole exception.

Real Americans are putting their foot down once and for all.

It’s time to push back against Gates’ dystopic agenda.

Here’s What Gates is up To

The Microsoft co-founder is snatching up farmland throughout the United States. (So, is China. Odd, isn't it?)

It appears Gates’ logic in buying copious amounts of fertile land is to control the nation’s food supply.

Really now, is there much of a difference between a crazed dictator and a small band of technocrats?

It’s a fair question to ask.