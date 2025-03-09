There was once a time when Republicans were the party of fiscal conservatism. The country’s national debt was $908 billion in 1980. Exactly 45 years later the debt is $36 trillion.

Few aside from Justin Amash, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie are speaking out against the growing deficit. To the surprise of some, Donald Trump has expressed interest in expanding the debt ceiling.

The time has come to not only halt borrowing but cut spending to protect America’s future.

If we continue to spend, young adults won’t start families, fearing their offspring will be financially strained by the massive debt.

Rand Paul is Alone in His Fiscal Conservatism Crowd

Aside from Thomas Massie and a handful of other federal lawmakers, few supported Rand Paul’s amendment to stop spending. Paul’s amendment proposed in the spirit of fiscal conservatism received 76 nays and 24 yays.

Republicans are saying one thing to get elected then doing the exact opposite in office. Campaigning on a promise to cut spending and pay down the national debt is effective yet meaningless if action isn’t taken.

The failure to honor promises is the primary reason why a growing number of Generation Z’s young adults favor a dictatorship over democracy.

Paul and other Republicans praised Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency upon its formation. However, Paul and Massie are two of the few who practice what they preach.

“It’s just a different set of people doing the wrong thing.” – Justin Amash on the refusal to vote for spending cuts

The vast majority of Republicans voted to expand spending and debt, breaking their campaign promises.

If those promises were honored, they would have voted in support of Paul’s amendment to trim spending by $1.5 trillion.

We are at a National Crossroads

Some argue the national debt is meaningless as it will gradually dissipate as inflation continues. Others argue that the debt has little meaning as Americans own a portion of it.

What the pro-debt crowd overlooks is the fact that China, Japan, other nations, and international investors hold some of our debt. If those foreigners call in the debt, we’ll be beholden to outsiders.

There is also the potential of a debt call bankrupting the nation, sending the collective of America into an austerity spiral.

Such a scenario would lead to the elimination of Social Security savings and the program altogether. We’d also lose Medicare, Medicaid, and a chunk of military spending.

The end result?

A massive and lengthy recession on par with that of the Great Depression that lasted an entire decade from 1929 to 1939. It took a World War for the United States to emerge from the Great Depression.

Rand Paul has a Plan

The clock is ticking. It might not be long until half of every tax dollar paid goes to the interest on the national debt.

Kentucky lawmaker Rand Paul has come up with a creative solution that would cut $1.5 trillion of federal spending. Though nearly 30 fellow Republicans joined the Democrats to vote down Paul’s proposed legislation, there is a chance a similar proposal will pass in the future.

“No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.” - Amash

If Paul eventually gets his way, we’ll reclaim control of the nation from unelected bureaucrats.

It is no secret that some government workers are essentially on welfare of sorts. As Elon Musk has stated, it is better to send those unnecessary employees to work in the private sector.

Thomas Massie is Siding With Paul

Straying from the Republican party mainstream has the potential to be a career-ender. Paul and Massie, two Kentucky lawmakers, are doing exactly that.

As Massie recently noted on X, if Congress continues to pass budgets proposed by Republicans, the federal deficit will worsen. The challenge lies in reducing the deficit in the spirit of fairness for young Americans, their kids, grandkids, great grandchildren, and so on.

Massie and Paul, both family men, are breaking party rank to defend the future of their offspring. Posterity matters yet most Republicans and Democrats are too myopic to look beyond the next campaign cycle.

The time has come for federal lawmakers to put their self-interest on the back burner for collective benefit. The public is passionately supporting DOGE, meaning it is possible to win re-election after voting for spending cuts.

It might not be long until those who vote to reduce spending in the spirit of trimming the national debt are celebrated by the voting public.

