Scroll through your X feed and you might find discussion of Rand Paul’s post about how Kamala Harris is sabotaging America’s economy. Though the mainstream media overlooked it, Harris is the one who cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation appeared beneficial on the surface yet it will ultimately hike senior citizens’ healthcare costs. Thanks to Harris, seniors will now pay higher premiums than before for the same medical treatment as they did before the legislation passed into law.

It looks like Harris and Biden are using taxpayer dollars to conceal the cost hikes just in time for national voting day. Politicians like Harris value senior citizens as they tend to vote in higher numbers than other age cohorts.

Rand Paul Pens a Letter for Change

Senator Paul wrote a letter to the Department of Justice stating Harris’s recent legislative action might be a Hatch Act violation. Paul is calling for a formal investigation.

The Harris-Biden $5 billion spending spree that attempts to offset hikes in premiums for Medicare. However, the legislation constitutes a form of political activity. The Hatch Act bars such political action when completed in an official capacity. The timing of the legislation is suspect as the presidential election is less than one month away.

"My colleagues and I are concerned that the Biden-Harris Administration is inappropriately using taxpayer funds to mask the defective Medicare Part D policies enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 (P.L. 117-169)." – Rand Paul

Paul addressed the letter to the Chief of Public Integrity Section with the Department of Justice, Corey Amundson. The hope is that the blatantly obvious role played by Harris in passing the Inflation Reduction Act will lead to an investigation.

Paul also deserves credit for accurately pointing out that premiums for Medicare have greatly increased in the year since the IRA became the law of the land. Paul’s letter includes reference to anticipated increases in Medicare Part D premiums throughout the remainder of the year following October open enrollment.

Kamala Harris Cannot be Trusted

Harris and Biden are clearly manipulating the public for political gain. Harris’s tiebreaking vote to address senior citizens’ increasing healthcare costs is quite convenient considering we are in an election year.

Taxpayers of the United States deserve to know if Harris is using their hard-earned money to pay off health insurance providers. Such an act is illegal. However, it might be occurring simply because doing so conceals premium hikes ahead of voting season.

Harris is well aware that perception is particularly important as we move toward America’s day at the polls. She continues to credit her role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act as an accomplishment.

At best, Harris is disingenuous. The strategic scheme laid out above is manipulative as it reduces Medicare premium prices ahead of the election with the use of federal dollars. Harris decided to inject federal taxpayer dollars into the program just in time for the election, creating the impression that she is saving senior citizens a significant amount of money.

Though the Inflation reduction Act caps insulin at $35/month for senior citizens and also caps Medicare prescription medication costs at $2,000/year, it is a net negative. The law ultimately increases Medicare costs for senior citizens across posterity.

This harsh fact is precisely why the Senate voted 51 to 50 across party lines prior to Harris casting the deciding vote to pass the proposed legislation into law.

Harris and Biden are Expert Marketers

Politicians like Harris are well aware that success in public service is centered on one’s ability to skillfully manipulate the voting public. Harris and Biden perfectly timed the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to make it look like their administration sincerely wants to serve senior citizens.

In reality, seniors will likely end up paying more money for the same medical treatment in the long run. However, they won’t come to that realization until a year or two from now.

The harsh truth is that Harris’s actions constitute borderline elder abuse and neglect. She took advantage of the sometimes gullible senior citizen age cohort for personal political gain.

Donald Trump and Rand Paul Want to Put Money Back in Your Pocket

If Trump has his way, he will completely dismantle Big Pharma’s healthcare bureaucracy. The goal is to remove swamp bureaucrats from the beltway, ensuring they can no longer decide on the type of healthcare Americans receive.

Trump’s pathway to change ultimately ensures valuable healthcare discounts go directly to people like you as opposed to healthcare insurance executives. Let’s hope seniors catch on to Harris’s scheme before election day and vote for Trump.