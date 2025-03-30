The average American has $7,236 of credit card debt. Would it make sense for those indebted individuals to give money to their neighbors?

The Rand Paul Reviews needs YOUR help! Upgrade your subscription to keep this newsletter going!

Get 50% off for 1 year

The answer is a resounding No!

Rand and Kelley Paul argue the United States should have the same response considering our collective financial context.

It is time we get our own house in order before helping others organize theirs. Precious few beltway power players but for the Pauls are pointing out this harsh yet necessary truth.

Kelley Paul Enters the Foray

Kelley has taken a backseat to Rand throughout his political career, choosing to work as a writer and mother. When Kelley makes her voice heard, you know it’s important.

Kelley recently used her digital voice on X to highlight how members of the GOP are embarrassed to fund foreign aid.

“Text from Rand tonight: As they called the roll on my amendment to cut foreign aid, not a peep was heard on the republican side. Usually, each senator responds with a forceful aye or no. You could drop a pin. The Republicans were responding with hand signals only, so deep was their embarrassment to vote against cutting foreign aid.” – Kelley Paul

The Pauls are demanding Trump’s DOGE-inspired slashing of foreign aid be put into law. Dr. Paul went as far as forcing a vote on formally codifying those foreign aid cuts.

In total, 27 GOP members voted to trim foreign aid. However, 26 conservatives and every single Democrat voted in favor of continuing to fund foreign nations.

Rand Paul Wants Americans to Prioritize Our Collective Interest

Paul’s proposed amendment was written with the intent of saving American taxpayers an incredible $16 billion per year. Every penny counts when you are $36 trillion in the hole.

The Paul family is going out of its way to make Americans aware of the abuse, fraud, and waste that has decimated USAID for multiple decades. Though a judge recently ruled that USAID be reinstated after getting axed by DOGE, its budget will likely shrink.

“If we continue to spend at current levels, as this bill plans to do, it will add $2 trillion to the debt this year. My amendment would have put DOGE’s findings into action, eliminating funding for an agency that spent its taxpayer dollars on woke entertainment and advocacy, and set in law the reductions that the Trump administration has made known to be necessary. DOGE’s cuts are only real in the long term if they are reflected in congressional action.” – Rand Paul

Paul gave credit to Rubio, Musk, and the DOGE team for their diligent work. The cost-cutters have invested months of time and effort into pinpointing foreign aid waste.

Despite the valiant work, Congress has proposed a budget that includes the continued funding of foreign aid programs.

The worst part about the proposed budget is that it adds $400 million more than the funding designated at the levels prior to the pandemic.

There is simply no logic in funding foreign nations, especially at levels higher than were in place prior to the economy crusher that was the pandemic.

Paul Wants “All the Smoke” as the Kids Say

Paul, a libertarian at heart, is intent on reining in government spending, especially when it is poured into the black hole of foreign aid.

The doctor has identified several embarrassing examples of how the swamp bureaucracy spends taxpayer dollars:

· The state department wasted nearly $5 million on social media influencers not here at home but in Ukraine of all places

· Paul also pointed out that the State Department spent more than $2 million to bolster border security not here in the states but in Paraguay!

· Though few Americans know it, USAID, funded by our tax dollars, financed Ukrainian fashionistas to walk the runway at a Paris fashion show.

Making matters even worse is the fact that the State Department shelled out a whopping $3 million for climate action in Brazil. The strangest part of the multimillion dollar financing is that it was designated for "girl-centered" action to mitigate climate change outside of our borders.

In all likelihood, most or possibly the entirety of the funds listed above, were laundered or squandered in another way.

Excessive Taxation and Misspending is a Recipe for Revolution

Though Kelley Paul is the co-author of The Case Against Socialism, everyone admits some taxes are necessary. It is our approach to taxation and the lack of rules that has caused the decline of the country.

Ideally, the federal government would act as an escrow of sorts that redistributes wealth from the richest to the poorest and those in the middle. Most sensible people agree it is fairer to tax estates than wages.

We would also be better served with variable tax rates that differ by profession.

Mix in some rules governing home ownership while eliminating zoning laws that prevent the construction of tiny homes and we have a winning formula.