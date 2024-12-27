Rand Paul is fond of arguing that those who call for universal healthcare are actually calling for slavery. That slavery takes the form of the enslavement of medical professionals. It is hypothetically possible that government’s use of force will one day require medical care for the sick.

The problem lies in the fact that some sick and injured individuals lack health insurance. Few have enough cash on hand to pay for medical procedures that have become egregiously expensive.

Moreover, Paul is also calling out the wealthy who take advantage of publicly financed healthcare.

Who Really Deserves Healthcare?

Scroll through the Kentucky Senator’s X feed and you’ll find he’s highlighting the inequities of government insurance. Celebrities with mansions and boats don’t need government-financed healthcare.

Those who comprise the middle class who need healthcare the most. The lower class receives healthcare through Medicaid. The elderly receive healthcare through Medicare. It is those stuck in the middle who find healthcare unavailable or egregiously expensive.

“Are we gonna give up our freedom and say to the government you decide what kind of insurance I get and what it covers. It’s a freedom issue. We have always taken care of those who are sick in our country. We have never, ever turned anyone away. I’m a physician. I’ve operated in hospitals for 25 years. I have never, ever seen anyone turned away who needed care.” – Rand Paul

Democrats are quick to argue that private employers have broken their “social contract” with workers. However, no such social contract exists.

The social contract in which employers are supposed to take the caretaker role of government is nothing but a political science concoction dreamed up by academicians in ivory towers.

The healthcare problem boils down to this: we are squeezing the middle class to buoy the poor, the wealthy, and the elderly.

Paul’s Healthcare Ideas are Novel

If the Kentucky Senator had his way, his new bill would permit association health plans. Such plans would liberate members to bypass state requirements that hike costs.

Those against the idea insist the plan would harm the market of those with full insurance. There is the potential for the change to incentivize the departure of healthy individuals and groups.

Paul’s plan empowers membership organizations to provide a multi-state health plan through self-insurance. Though few know it, the ERISA legislation passed in the 70s empowers large businesses to sidestep state benefit mandates through self-insured health plans. Those plans are exempt from government mandates.

Paul’s bill is designed to classify groups that establish health marketplace pools as official employers. Such a designation would allow for the application of ERISA rules that empower those sizeable employers to establish healthcare that is characterized by self-insured plans.

If Paul’s idea gains traction, it would bar healthplace market pools from discrimination. Such discrimination takes the form of punishing potential members based on pre-existing conditions or other factors related to health status.

Is Healthcare Change in the Works for the New Year?

Paul’s push for meaningful change to America’s healthcare system echoes a similar push he made in 2022. The Kentucky Senator’s 2022 bill died while in committee. Though his healthcare legislation ideas haven’t led to change, his voice is still respected as he is a former eye doctor.

“But the people who are saying thousands of people are gonna die. That is such hyperbole and ignorance and over-the-top statements that I think they lose credibility by saying things like that. No one is going to die in America, we haven’t let people die in America for hundreds of years because doctors take care of and hospitals take care of all comers.” - Paul

There is hope for the future as President-elect Trump is returning to the highest office in the land. Paul and Trump might build enough momentum in the beltway to restore individual liberty to healthcare decisions.

Backed by Paul, Trump might repeal the Affordable Care Act of the Obama era, creating something completely different. Perhaps the new system of healthcare would feature Paul’s association health plans.

These are exciting times. Republicans in D.C. now have a lawmaking mandate that sets the stage for significant change. There has never been a better time to be a Republican.