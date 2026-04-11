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When election season rolls around, most politicians talk a good game. They claim to be “for the people” and not beholden to special interest groups. They use the right buzzwords and promise to step up where other leaders failed.

Then, after getting in office, these same folks become typical career politicians.

Whether they’re agreeing to quid pro quos or taking handouts from big pharma, the results are still the same… we the people get the short end of the stick.

This is most prominent among RINOs. Despite posing as opposition to Democrats, RINOs are actually the uniparty’s most potent weapon.

In 2026, it’s more important than ever to have leaders who actually stand for conservatism and American values.

Kyle Rittenhouse understands this.

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