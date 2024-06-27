With CNN reportedly having a 2-minute TV delay it's hard to see how this debate will be fair to Trump.

However, we will be hosting a live chat (moderated by Unskool) during the debate. You will be able to start your own threads if you are a paid subscriber. Free subscribers will be able to reply to all threads.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Debate moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tappe…