The celebration of the US Army's 250th Birthday is tonight.

It's always important to remember that a strong military can help us maintain a strong peace.

Over the past 250 years the Army and the rest of our military has shed much blood, sweat, and tears to defend this great nation.

America is the greatest Nation on Earth.

We must stand up for our military as well as the families and friends of those who serve.

Many believe we can do this best by bringing our troops home and not engaging in endless wars abroad.

A pursuit of peaceful negotiation should always be our first objective.

Americans must say no to wasteful Afghanistan-like occupations that last for decades and cost us dearly in American lives and treasure.

Putting America first means not shedding the blood of American young people for other people's wars.

