“Keep your laws off my body” is a favorite mantra of the radical Left.

Feminists who refuse to defend women–they say nothing about men playing in women’s sports–adore it. Pro-abortion death cult mobs chant it. Little Dummie Debs brainwashed by our education system embrace it.

“Keep your laws off my body!” they shout in unison, their eyes glossy, drool trickling from the corners of their mouths.

These same people line up like lemmings volunteering to jump off a cliff into an abyss when ordered to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

They were no longer indignant as they stood in line waiting for the jab, though their eyes were still glassy and the drool continued to hang from their lips.

They were passive. They were complacent. They were compliant–a totalitarian government’s dream.

What about the rest of us? What about the millions of American citizens who took the jab not because they wanted to but because they had to to keep their job? Was the government correct in mandating the vaccine? How often is the government right about anything?

To say the government botched the COVID response would be an understatement. The Founder’s vision, manifested in the Constitution, focused on individual freedom and protecting it from an intrusive government, not subjecting it to untested medical treatments.

Mandating untested COVID-19 vaccines was unconstitutional and un-American. It's as simple as that.

It gets worse. Mandating COVID-19 vaccines is likely responsible for the deaths of an untold number of American citizens. The mandates not only stripped people of their freedom, it cost some people their lives.

Rand Paul warned against mandating vaccines long before the COVID pandemic.

In 2019, Sen. Paul argued against government-mandated vaccines during a measles outbreak, saying they infringe on personal rights.

Many people don’t know that Rand Paul is a medical doctor. During a Senate Health Committee hearing, he made clear that he and his children were vaccinated against the measles and that he thinks the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks.

“But I still do not favor giving up on liberty for a false sense of security,” Paul said during the hearing. Sen. Paul was the only lawmaker to raise doubts over mandating vaccinations.

Even earlier, in his 2016 presidential bid, Paul argued that vaccines don't always work. Seasonal influenza vaccines, for example, protect only against certain strains of the virus. He said it is “wrong to say there are no risks to vaccines.”

And then came Fauci.

Paul vs Fauci

In 2021, Sen. Paul continued his months-long battle with Anthony Fauci–the so-called nation's top infectious disease expert–by saying he lied to Congress about whether the National Institutes of Health helped fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Not only was Fauci instrumental in the COVID vaccine debacle, he was also complicit in creating the virus.

At a Senate Health Committee hearing to update lawmakers on the government’s COVID-19 response, Paul asked Fauci if he was aware that it's a crime to lie to Congress.

"On May 11, you stated that NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Paul said.

"Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, where you claimed at the NIH never funded gain-of-function research and move on?" Paul asked.

In a predictable move, Fauci played the denial card, "Sen. Paul, I have never lied before Congress. And I do not retract that statement."

Paul then suggested Fauci and the NIH could be partly responsible for the pandemic and the deaths of 4 million people worldwide.

That was before taking into account those who died due to the vaccine.

New Study About COVID Vaccination Side Effects

Fauci–of course–was adamant that the COVID vaccines were safe and effective. He went so far as to say he had " extreme confidence " in the science behind the vaccine. Fauci was either lying, stupid, or both.

Paul has always known the truth about Fauci.

“Anthony Fauci claimed vaccines were ‘safe and effective,’” Paul posted on X, “but he ignored the unknown long-term risks. Mandating vaccines was one of the biggest threats to Americans’ medical freedom.”

A massive new study co-authored by Dr. Joe Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, makes some conclusions about the COVID vaccination–especially Pfizer's mRNA vaccine–that might make some people sick.

The research suggests that those who received the Pfizer vaccine had "significantly higher risk of 12-month all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 mortality compared to matched mRNA-1273 recipients.”

"These findings are suggestive of differential non-specific effects of the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccines, and potential concerning adverse effects on all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. They underscore the need to evaluate vaccines using clinical endpoints that extend beyond their targeted diseases."

In layman’s terms, there's a real possibility that those who received the COVID-19 vaccination, especially the Pfizer vaccine, may have suffered from side effects that “contributed to all-cause and heart-related mortality rates.”

To be blunt: the COVID-19 vaccination likely contributed to the death of an untold number of American citizens who were forced to take the drug or lose their jobs and their social standing.

Masks, closing schools, lockdowns, and many other governmental COVID policies were dead wrong.

In particular, mandatory vaccinations were not only un-American in that they destroyed medical freedom, they were also evil in that they likely cost many people their lives.

“Keep your laws out of my body” is the lesson learned–no thanks to the Left.

We need more like Rand Paul looking out for Americans. Remember that the next time you vote.

