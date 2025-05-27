Rand Paul drops fiery rebuke of Fauci.

At the height of COVID, the greatest danger to Americans wasn’t the virus itself, but rather Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci lied about the virus, its origins, and the government’s role in funding gain of function research. He repeatedly promoted social distancing, masking mandates, and forced vaccination, all while knowing there was zero supportive science behind this.

That’s not all Fauci did, though. During the years he gave advice on COVID mitigation efforts, his net worth increased by millions of dollars. Fauci landed magazine covers and interviews, all while pushing for restrictions that killed people’s livelihoods and mental health.

Since all this transpired, Fauci retired from public service and largely stepped away from the spotlight. However, that doesn’t mean he’s off the hook.