(Warning: graphic image is included in this article.)

The 2013 movie starring Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodroof, Dallas Buyers Club depicts a Texas electrician and rodeo cowboy diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. Initially given just 30 days to live, Woodroof refuses to accept his grim prognosis and starts researching alternative treatments that were not approved by the FDA.

Fauci Didn’t Want a Cure for AIDS

In Woodroof’s journey, he finds a way to cure his AIDS with an effective, cheap drug. However, the evil Dr. Anthony Fauci, named by a different pseudonym in the movie, has made it impossible for anyone to use a drug not funded by Big Pharma, namely Fauci’s pet project – AZT, which killed over 300,000 people in the 1980s.

Woodruff realizes that these “unapproved” drugs are more effective than AZT even though it was the only “legal” treatment at the time, he starts smuggling them into the U.S. from Mexico. This is where the name “Dallas Buyer’s Club” came about.

Woodruff would sell memberships to other HIV/AIDS patients so that they'd have access to the same cheap drugs that helped him cure his AIDS. Along the way, he partners with Rayon (Jared Leto), a transgender woman also battling AIDS, who helps him reach more patients.

McConaughey turned down other roles that paid more money after being type-caste as a romantic comedy heartthrob because he felt compelled to play the role of the lead character in this film. Was he trying to send a message – over three decades ago, that corrupt people like Fauci, and the laws imposed by the FDA and pharmaceutical companies, caused an incredible struggle, costing many people their lives?

McConaughey and Leto both won Academy Awards for their performances, but knowing McConaughey, he didn’t do it for the award.

What Fauci Was Up to in the 80s with AIDS and AZT

The movie is accurate in its portrayal of the corrupt government agencies that colluded with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

