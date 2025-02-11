Gage Skidmore

In 2009, Ron Paul published his popular book “End the Fed.”

The Republican congressman and presidential candidate argued that far from being an institution that helps stabilize the economy, the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of our currency actually devalues our money and causes inflation.

No other high profile political figure is more associated with the phrase “end the Fed” than Dr. Paul.

Now, Sen. Mike Lee wants Ron Paul to be Fed chairman.

And Elon Musk thinks that is an amazing idea.

When Ron Paul promoted abolishing the Federal Reserve during his first presidential campaign in 2008, the idea seemed radical, even to many of his fellow Republicans.

But it’s 2025, Donald Trump is president, and he chose Musk to lead a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to root out waste and corruption in the federal government.

And the people in charge seem very open libertarian icon Ron Paul manning the Federal Reserve.

How crazy is this? How cool? Are libertarians and conservatives in some sort of dream?

How did we get here?

Often the Lone Voice Warning About the Fed, Ron Paul’s Once Radical Idea is Now Mainstream

When “End the Fed” was published, it came on the heels of the mortgage crisis where so many Americans were hurt and looking for answers.

For many, Paul’s Federal Reserve book was part of that conversation.

As the Tea Party movement began to take shape on the right in 2009 and 2010, grassroots Republican activism began to look something more like a Ron Paul campaign rally, where conservatives could get comfortable with some of the libertarian populist ideas that were slowly emerging in the Republican party.

It was becoming more mainstream within the GOP to target the Federal Reserve.

A December 2010 New York Times profile on the congressman, titled “Rep. Ron Paul, G.O.P. Loner, Comes In From Cold” described how he was slowly revolutionizing the Republican Party.