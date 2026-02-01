Hooking Beagles on Cocaine, Turning Ferrets into Alcoholics, and Teaching Monkeys to Play Video Games

Fauci’s National Institutes of Health and Infectious Disease-funded (NAIAD) “studies” in which Beagle dogs were given cocaine and meth were funded not once, but twice with taxpayer money.

Your millions are used on insane projects like this, funded by the once-Fauci led NIH, as well as Federal agencies like the USDA, DOD, NSF, USAID, and VA to burn through your money on frivolous and painful animal experiments, but torturing dogs isn’t the end of it.

They’re also teaching ferrets to binge-drink and, monkeys and sea lions how to play video games, and so much more.

It’s beyond farcical and it has to stop.

Just how bad is it?

$1 Million on Ferrets and Binge-Drinking Experiments

The American government spent over $1 million through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showing “teenage” ferrets how to binge-like alcohol, while withholding water on “forced binge” for more than 3 months at a time, then euthanized them. This atrocity was cited in Rand Paul’s 2025 Festivus Report .

$5.2 Million on Injecting Beagles with Meth and Cocaine

