Though many pharmaceutical companies are invaluable in reducing human suffering, Big Pharma is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Pharmaceutical companies have been deceptively promoting opioid use for over 25 years. This instituted practice contributed to “unprecedented increases in prescribing, opioid use disorder, and deaths by overdose.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Opioid prescribing soared from the 1990s to the early 2000s. By 2015, more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults received an opioid prescription.”

Holly Geyer, M.D., observed, "Multiple early studies have shown more than 80% of individuals who move to illicit opioids—particularly heroin—started on prescription opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Roughly half of them obtain these from friends or family through diversion."

Almost 108,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2022. Of those, over 75% died from opioids. Ten times more people died from opioid overdoses in 2022 than in 1999.

So, who’s responsible for the opioid epidemic in the U.S.? Big Pharma. Opportunist drug cartels merely took advantage of the situation like so many laughing hyenas waiting to pounce on what Big Pharma left behind.

From Bad To Worst

Moderna is being audited by the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority due to "unacceptable" practices and procedures, according to The Telegraph .

If the allegations prove true, Moderna could be suspended or expelled from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

The allegations include “Moderna employees offering children £1,500 and gifts, including teddy bears, to participate in their COVID vaccine trials.”

If that’s not bad enough, the pharmaceutical company said it immediately acted once it found out about the cash offers in early 2024. Not true.

When the UsForThem group told Moderna about the inappropriate behavior in summer 2023, Moderna did nothing.

Not surprisingly, British regulations forbid paying children or their parents to participate in drug tests. PMCPA then ruled that “Moderna had demonstrated a ‘completely unacceptable’ lack of transparency.

How did anything so unacceptable happen in broad daylight? That is the question. One answer is that Big Pharma sees itself as above the law. They identify more as a drug cartel than a provider of health and well-being because that’s what they are.

It gets worse.

The founder of UsForThem, Molly Kingsley, said, "Many of the previous judgments against Moderna have revealed how readily it put profit ahead of the health and safety of children.”

Big Pharma doesn’t care if it makes people live or die. They just want your money.

"Now it has also laid bare just how little regard it has had for the regulatory system that was supposed to keep it honest,” Kingsley continued.

A former member of the British all-party parliamentary group on COVID vaccine damage said, "They know they can get away with it, and so they do, time and time again. It’s hardly surprising that public trust in the pharmaceutical industry and its regulators is through the floor."

Bottom line: Big Pharma is as desperate as a drug cartel to sell its product. And now the truth is coming out.

Cartel-Like Behaviour

The 2022 book American Cartel makes the case that “the pharmaceutical industry operated like a drug cartel, with manufacturers at the top, wholesalers in the middle, and pharmacies at the level of street dealers."

Co-author Scott Higham claims Big Pharma “collaborated—and with lawyers and lobbyists—to create legislation that protected their industry, even as they competed for market share.”

"Most people think it's the political parties that run the show or it's the White House that runs the show, but it really is the companies that run the show," Higham continued.

"People were dying by the thousands while these companies were lobbying members of Congress ... to pass legislation and to lobby members of the Department of Justice and try to slow down the DEA enforcement efforts."

If it sounds like an overly dramatic conflation of The Godfather and The West Wing, it is. But this shitshow’s not fiction.

According to Higham, Big Pharma has lobbied for legislation to limit the DEA's ability to target drug wholesalers.

They were good at it. “More than 100 billion pills were manufactured, distributed, and dispensed between 2006 and 2014, during the height of the opioid epidemic.”

At the same time, DEA agents were stymied by the ways their ability to stop the drug dealers had been thwarted.

"If you talk to them, they'll tell you that this didn't need to happen," Higham said. "The guardrails were in place to prevent an opioid epidemic. And those guardrails were removed by the drug industry, by its lobbyists, by its allies in Congress and its allies in the Justice Department."

Higham claimed one DEA agent told him, "'We didn't get defeated by the drug cartels. We got defeated by the K Street cartel."

That says it all.

It doesn’t matter if it's a COVID vaccination or a fentanyl pill–Big Pharma is targeting everyone, including your children.

