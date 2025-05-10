Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Lisa’s Alternate Reality
14h

Do not put opioids and Chris Christie in the same room! 🤣🤣🤣 NJ had the worst numbers for the opioid crisis. He was going to head the task force in Trumps first election. But that never happened. Amen. CC screwed up so many lives, with that, and Hurricane Sandy . I think sometimes politicians should not be politicians.

Willie Gillie
11h

I keep telling you Rand this can’t go on any more. If you don’t stop these lethal injections more people will no doubt die. We used to pull dangerous meds long before they harm more than a few people. This dangerous injection is still being given here in the US and millions have been affected. I’ve got a dead sister now and two others that were harmed just in my family. This has to stop now. The backlash is gonna be bad even now if it is stopped. We have a Pandora’s Box that’s been opened and we have condemned millions to a shortened life span and left millions of others maimed for life. How many more lives does congress want harmed before they finally do something. Please stop this madness while we still have time. It may already be too late.

