Senator Rand Paul highlights a $1 million USDA-funded collaboration with bird flu researchers who worked for the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), an institution that’s controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through its parent organization, the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

This may seem like chump change after Paul revealed in the same Festivus Report that $54 million was granted to EcoHealth Alliance for bat coronavirus collection and gain-of-health research. But every million that we uncover seems to open another rabbit hole of fraud and government corruption.

Egregiously, the government used millions of your hard-earned money to push Covid vaccines on people in certain racial and ethnic groups, too.

Fortunately, the funding was discontinued in early 2025, under the Trump administration, but it’s worth noting that this is more Biden-era fraud, waste, and abuse of taxpayer money.

Rand Paul’s full Festivus report, available on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee website, details more than $1.693 trillion in identifiable waste as of the time of its release, and Paul didn’t even include the recent fraud coming out of California, through Gavin Newsom’s fraudulent use of $76.5 billion in taxpayer dollars, or the Tim Waltz fiasco with fake daycare centers in Minnesota.

All of this revelation begs the question: Why do we pay taxes at all?

In the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, any U.S.-funded research involving Chinese labs should indubitably spark scrutiny.

If a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for avian influenza studies, involving collaboration with scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)—an entity linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in a project titled “US-UK-China Collab: Predictive Phylogenetics For Evolutionary and Transmission Dynamics of Newly Emerging Avian Influenza Viruses,” can get through without a pass, how many millions, spread across government “research” are there in other agencies like the HHS, NIH, NAIDs, DoD, FDA, etc.?

Risky Gain-of-Function Research Funded Again with Taxpayers’ Money

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and the animal rights group White Coat Waste Project, labeled this research as risky “gain-of-function” research that could “soup up” bird flu into a more dangerous pathogen, echoing fears of lab-enhanced viruses like those speculated in COVID’s origins, and the hundreds of doctors that have come out about the mRNA jabs that followed COVID from Wuhan should be heeded.

The grant involved USDA’s Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia, partnering with the UK’s Roslin Institute and China’s CAS. A key figure in the controversy was Chinese researcher Wenjun Liu, affiliated with WIV’s Center for Biosafety Mega-Science Key Laboratory.

The research focused on “wet-lab virology” to study highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) strains that pose risks to animals and humans. Proponents argued it was essential for predicting viral mutations in strains like H5N1, which has devastated global poultry populations, causing billions in economic losses and occasional human infections, though not yet human-to-human transmission.

Biden-Era Fraud Knows No End

It seems the Biden-era brought us fraud, and genocide all on the same party platter.

Even though, the USDA pushed back vehemently in response to critics of the grant.

The USDA said that the $1 million supported only the U.S. components of the research, and that no funding went to foreign entities, and Vilsack testified before Congress in March 2024, also denying direct collaboration despite the project’s title, even though FOIA documents later revealed data-sharing with CAS. But yea, we can all call bullshit on this one.

Trump’s new USDA Secretary, Brooke Rollins, committed to terminating the partnership during a May budget hearing. Representative Ben Cline (R-VA) pressed her on the issue, citing Vilsack’s alleged distortions. Rollins confirmed the cancellation, stating it was “outrageous” to fund such experiments with adversarial nations.

Clearly, funding like this risks bioweapon development or accidental release, especially given China’s opacity, and the known collusion with slags and demons in our infiltrated U.S. government.

Yet, there are ongoing U.S. government grants for HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, research at numerous U.S. universities.

The U.S. government, primarily through the USDA, and in coordination with other agencies, continues to actively fund this research. It includes surveillance, prevention, vaccine development, and other related efforts around bird flu (potentially including vaccine development).

Here are just a few universities still receiving U.S. taxpayer funds:

The University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine received a $1.5 million cooperative agreement grant in 2025 from the USDA to support nine collaborative projects focused on understanding HPAI transmission, particularly in dairy cattle, mitigating impacts on herds, and broader agricultural effects. They also got $1.267 million for statewide wildlife surveillance to monitor HPAI’s impact on Minnesota’s wild raptors and other species, plus smaller awards from the Rapid Agricultural Response Fund (RARF) for urgent outbreak-related research.

$100 million HPAI Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge was announced by the USDA (with awards announced as recently as January 2026) to fund projects on prevention, therapeutics, vaccines, transmission research, and biosecurity. Many universities are among the recipients of these ill-gotten funds.

The USDA also announced a $1 billion strategy in February 2025, to combat HPAI, with portions allocated to research, vaccine development, and biosecurity measures.

The CDC is already trying to scare you into forking over more of your money, unwittingly, to vaccine makers and Big Pharma. They did this once before, right before Trump took office.

Propaganda for More Fake Bird Flu

Can we all just agree that the government is full of grifters and thieves who want to steal our money and use it to develop ever-more disgusting ways to commit mass murder, so a few sick billionaires can keep pretending they rule the world and can control the population?