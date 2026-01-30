Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
9h

It doesn’t have to be anything this obviously crazy for me not to want to pay for it. Get ‘em Rand!

Reply
Share
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
4h

Tim Walz for prison!!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture