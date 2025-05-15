Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
42m

The New York Slime cracked this case and the PCR fraud that built it years ago:

Flu completely disappeared between 2020 and 2021: https://tritorch.com/degradation/fluVanishedDuringCOVIDNyTimes.png [image]

The false positive factor PCR test rebranded it, and everything else, as COVID:

Faith in quick test (PCR) leads to epidemic that wasn't January 2007: https://archive.is/joSWz

Your corona test is positive, maybe it shouldn't be, August 2020: https://archive.is/wNQSx

Could not have been more in our faces, and yet people fell for this ludicrous confidence game in droves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sherry Gulsby's avatar
Sherry Gulsby
27m

Covid Delta killed people. It caused my body to attack itself and I've still not recovered completely. I have mobility issues today. My husband was in ICU for 9 days. He was being pushed by the pulmonary doctor to go on a ventilator but with every difficult breath he refused. He survived because of willpower, ER staff heroes, and God. People were dying around him. I had no communication with him for days. We almost lost our home afterward because the VA didn't want to pay the huge hospital bill. They finally did but we still had to pay multiple bills as if he had no insurance and we still have one outstanding bill that we pay on monthly. He's a Navy veteran. Then in 2023 the massive inflammation in his body damaged his appendix and part of his colon. He needed surgery to remove part of his colon and the appendix. We didn't rely on the VA this time and Blue Cross paid all but the copay. We lost our business because he drove a truck for a living. Now we are paying back a loan that should have been written off because our own country caused economic injury to us. We are very disappointed and today know our own government tried to kill us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture