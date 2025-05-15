The year 2020 was perhaps one of the most dishonest years in the history of the US government, as the deep state launched a massive attack on the US public.



They used massive PCR testing to create fear over rising case numbers. They incentivized hospitals for treating Covid patients and made it easy for hospitals to misclassify deaths as Covid related. They also buried any type of credible alternative treatments. Most importantly, they ran a censorship machine against anyone who dared to point out any of these facts.

The government packaged all of this fear and misinformation to force a vaccine on the population and wreck the economy. People are paying the price now and beginning to realize what a fraud this whole Covid fiasco was.

The best way for the USA and other countries to become healthier is to gut the corruption in entities like the WHO, CDC, and FDA, which all lied to us for years about Covid. The inflated death numbers show that Covid was not a serious health risk, and that many people around the world suffer from other serious health conditions that agencies need to investigate and address.

Greece Study Smashes Covid Hoax

Politicians decided to take away people’s medical autonomy and damage the economy, all in the name of fake science. As we have learned year by year, Covid posed a minimal threat to people and was mainly an issue for the elderly or at-risk individuals.

Scientific Reports recently released a study in Greece that found that 45% of people who supposedly died from Covid actually died from other serious medical conditions. Even a positive test, in the absence of symptoms, was enough to be labeled a “Covid death”.

Many of these people had very serious conditions like heart failure, kidney failure, and cancer, and their deaths had nothing to do with Covid. This information is very concerning, as the fake Covid death numbers were used as a pretext to push a toxic experimental vaccine on the public. The erroneous 2020 narrative also harmed the economy, hindered social interactions, and damaged the early intellectual development of younger students who were pulled away from schools or muzzled if they attended classes in person.



From Conspiracy to Fact



This report is most certainly not very astonishing news to people who saw through the Fauci covid cult lies that began in the 2020s.

Why are we just starting to run serious studies about this now? This should have been rigorously investigated by all countries in 2020-2021, but was instead a taboo topic that the tech companies and medical establishment heavily censored.

Nearly half of the deaths were not caused by Covid, and many of the deaths that were related to Covid occurred in individuals who were older and could have even been vulnerable to the flu. Nearly half of Covid deaths in the USA occurred in individuals over 75 years old. To make matters worse, toxic treatments like Remdesivir also played a role in this Fauci killing spree. Remdesivir can cause kidney failure, yet they still rolled this drug out and demonized alternative treatments like Zinc, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine.



Tech companies slandered anyone who tried to warn people about the efficiency and safety of vaccines, and they especially slandered anyone who pushed alternative treatments like Ivermectin.

Some people even ended up suing the FDA because it discouraged people from using Ivermectin, claiming this Nobel Prize-winning medicine was only useful for animals. The environment of fear, around supposed Covid deaths, made it possible for federal agencies like the FDA to peddle this nonsense.

The deep state had to lie and make people panic about Covid, so it is only natural that they did everything they could to inflate Covid death numbers. This messaging created the fear needed to roll out the vaccine. This strategy could only be done after alternative treatments were labelled as ineffective.

Follow the Money

As always, the first logical step in cases like these is to follow the money. The CARES Act provided additional funds for hospitals treating Covid patients, and even more for ones that put patients on ventilators. Every hospital in the United States stood to financially benefit by treating more Covid patients.







The CDC also gave hospitals the liberty to report deaths as Covid deaths if the cause was unclear.



This is just the tip of the iceberg. The same CDC guidance also gave hospitals the liberty to classify a death as related to Covid if the individual had previously contracted Covid several months or years before.

“For decedents who had a previous SARS CoV-2 infection and were diagnosed with a post-COVID-19 condition, the certifier may consider the possibility that the death was due to long-term complications of COVID-19, even if the original infection occurred months or years before death.”





Hospitals could even report cases of Covid deaths when the person tested negative for Covid.

Hospitals received a 20% add-on payment from Medicaid for treating covid patients, and the treatments used, such as ventilators, are already very expensive. These financial incentives, coupled with the liberty given to hospitals, put hospitals in a position where they could financially exploit the crisis and earn over $40k per patient who was treated and put on a ventilator. Hospitals also had extensive liberty from the CDC guidance to classify deaths as Covid deaths, even if this was not the case. Many individuals in the scientific and political communities pointed these facts out early on in the pandemic. These people were slandered and silenced.



This new report in Greece shows that hospitals were not accurately classifying Covid deaths and that a lot of the reported Covid deaths were fake. This was certainly a global phenomenon, and most likely much worse in the United States. It is astonishing that a lot of people are not looking at the past and questioning how we allowed ourselves to be ruled in this manner.



Fighting Back



The Covid death reporting system was absolute fraud. And even if we went off the inflated CDC numbers, Covid was still less of a threat than cancer or heart disease. Now that we have an HHS who is actually concerned with addressing these issues, the deep state slanders him. These people have never cared about our health.



This wasn’t merely incompetence or corruption that was isolated to our hospital systems. It was a systematic plan to create panic and develop a pretext to force an experimental mRNA vaccine on the population. They tricked everyone into panicking and taking the vaccine, and gaslit and censured anyone who dared to oppose the narrative.



Patriots like Rand Paul and Tulsi have been aggressively pushing to discover the origins of Covid and to ensure that we put an end to gain-of-function research. Trump recently banned all gain-of-function research in the United States.



Anyone who had a part in this narrative needs to be shut down. Fauci is an obvious target, and we should also target the corruption in the FDA and the CDC.