mRNA technology is one of the most dangerous inventions known to man.

COUNTLESS Americans have suffered and died because of mRNA vaccines released to the general public.

In a SANE world, these shots would’ve been destroyed before ever seeing the light of day.

Yet here we are…

Almost every MONTH, new horrors about mRNA technology come to light.

Here’s what we know so far…

mRNA is shown to negatively interact with the human body, particularly the immune system. These vaccines are also credibly linked to myocarditis and premature death.

Big pharma…they don’t want us to know ANY of this.

They pulled out ALL the stops to keep Americans in the dark…and keep medically mutilating us as they rake in cash.

Guess what…the jig is up.

Breaking news reveals even more disturbing details about what mRNA vaccines are doing behind the scenes.

They’re Stealing Our EYESIGHT

In a peer reviewed case report, Pfizer’s COVID mRNA vaccines directly correlate with severe eyesight problems.

These complications adversely impact blood vessels, thus causing optic nerve damage and PERMANENT loss of vision.

This isn’t a drill.

It’s certainly not a game.

Our lives, futures, and families are on the line!

Big pharma will undoubtedly try to cast doubt on this case report. Yet, the facts are plain as day.

Vision loss and optic nerve damage were cited as “potential post vaccination complications.” Alternate risk factors, such as biological predisposition, have already been accounted for.

There’s no getting around the truth.

ANYONE who receives a Pfizer mRNA vaccine is playing Russian roulette with their eyesight.

Another Cash Grab For Big Pharma

When Americans have severe eye problems, the medical establishment has a FIELD DAY.

Between potential stem cell therapies, laser surgery, neuro-optometric rehabilitation and beyond, big pharma can rake in MILLIONS…per person.

It’s no wonder they’re so quick to push mRNA vaccines on the general public like it’s nothing.

This isn’t about “health” for the pharmaceutical industry.

It’s an INVESTMENT.

It’s about the establishment lining its pockets while everyday Americans go BANKRUPT from insane medical bills.

Moving forward, we ALL need to understand just how harmful mRNA vaccines are.

It’s time to wake up!

Big pharma would have you believe these shots are your best bet at staving off COVID. In actuality, COVID has a less than 1% chance of causing you serious health complications.

mRNA jabs?

They’re more likely than not to result in severe side effects. These range from heart problems and a compromised immune system to blindness or DEATH.

It’s Time to Outlaw These Bioweapons

For DECADES, the medical establishment has run amok, releasing whatever they pleased, no matter the cost.

It’s time to put an end to that.

Since the new case report on mRNA vaccines and blindness, COUNTLESS people are coming forward.

Many have horror stories of their own.

Some of the most common reports point to seizures and multi organ failures, followed by gaslighting from medical officials.

Other people are drawing attention to thousands of undocumented cases. For every ONE person who comes forward with vaccine injuries, at least 10 others are quiet or unaware.

Many hurting Americans don’t know the mRNA jab is behind their newfound health complications.

This can’t continue on.

Congress Has the Power Here

For far too long, lawmakers quietly took money from big pharma, looking the other way on grave atrocities.

That ends NOW.

Effective immediately, Congress must pass legislation that BANS mRNA technology in all forms.

No more mRNA vaccines. No more poking around in labs.

Once this bill passes the House and Senate, it will arrive on President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

Call your senators and representatives TODAY.

Write to them on social media.

Make sure they know their future in Congress will be determined by ONE thing…getting mRNA technology banned in all 50 states!